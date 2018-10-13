MILWAUKEE — The question has to be asked, even if it reeks of shameless second guessing.
Why was Wade Miley removed from Game 2 of the National League Championship Series Saturday afternoon at Miller Park?
Even after the Milwaukee Brewers’ wave of relievers moved this team this deep into October, what was the point of giving Miley the hook with two outs in the sixth inning?
The re-booted 31-year-old lefty, who was in danger of being released after suffering a groin injury during spring training, was toying with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
He was working on the second-longest scoreless start in the Brewers’ postseason history, trailing only Mike Caldwell’s shutout of the Cardinals at St. Louis in the first game of the 1982 World Series.
He became the first pitcher to allow four or fewer baserunners in consecutive scoreless starts in the postseason since Roger Clemens in 2000.
And unlike Clemens, Miley could pass a drug test.
But then he was gone in the interest of what has gotten the Brewers this far — that steady wave of relievers.
OK, fine and good. The Brewers have forged an imposing identity with all those mix-and-match relievers at manager Craig Counsell’s disposal.
But might he be accused of overthinking things in this case?
Miley was showing no signs of struggle and had only thrown 74 pitches when he was pulled. So dominant was Miley with his assortment of high-80-mph pitches that, at one point, he had held the Dodgers to one hit in 17 at-bats while Miley himself was 2 for 2.
And with one run scored, Miley had accounted for one more run that he had allowed the Dodgers.
“I was able to use my fastball a little more today and my cutter was keeping them off balance,” Miley said.
So how did he feel about Counsell taking the ball from his hot left hand?
“You want to stay out there, but all year long, that’s the route we’ve taken,” he said. “And it had worked. We’d probably do it again. Those guys have been so good down there.”
Only they weren’t Saturday. And while we’re at, they came very close to blowing the first game of this series Friday night.
Wouldn’t it have made sense to stay with the hot hand? The decision not to may have cost the Brewers an opportunity to head to Los Angeles with a 2-0 lead in this series.
“Look, we were in really good shape with the effort that Wade gave us,” Counsell conceded. “He pitched beautifully.”
And then came the collapse. Corbin Burnes was lit up for two hits and two earned runs with his 11 pitches. The Dodgers loaded the bases with no outs in that inning and, had Yasmani Grandal not gone on to ground into an inning-ending double play, the damage could have been egregious.
Jeremy Jeffress, whose continued postseason ineffectiveness is making it harder for Counsell to defend, allowed two more runs during his 28-pitch stint. The back-breaker was Justin Turner’s two-run shot to center field in the top of the eighth inning.
So how does Counsell balance what had been working for the Brewers going into this series — that bullpen — with the reality that Miley couldn’t have pitched much better than he did?
“Look, you’re either too early or too late,” he said. “At some point, you gotta make a decision and I thought he was going through the heart of the lineup for the third time. And I thought we had a fresh Corbin Burnes, who’s been wonderful for us this year.”
Here’s one reality check here for that last comment: Pitchers used to always go through the heart of the order three, four and five times. Why was that never such an issue for the Carl Hubbells, Whitey Fords, Warren Spahns and countless others through the history of the game?
But there’s a another issue here. The Brewers have been constantly exposing their relievers in games and, in professional sports, it’s all about figuring out the competition.
Colin Kaepernick was once supposed to revolutionize the quarterback position in the NFL. And then defensive coordinators started dissecting his every move and figured him out.
Might the same fate await the Brewers’ relievers? Dodgers hitters are starting to hint that they may be breaking down what has made those relievers so dominant. And they have demonstrated that during the first two games of this series by going 13 for 28 from the seventh through ninth innings.
With as many as five more games in this series, how much more of an issue could that became as Counsell continues to summon his bullpen. And he certainly will.
Consider this comment from Dodgers manager Dave Roberts Friday night after his team rallied against the Brewers bullpen before losing 6-5.
“For them to use (Josh) Hader for three innings tonight and for us to get a good look at their arms in the pen, I thought we had good at-bats all the way until the end,” he said.
“So they were selling out, obviously, with Josh going three innings tonight against us. But I thought our at-bats, even when we weren’t scoring runs, I thought they were competitive.”
Meanwhile, Wade Miley likely will spend the next few days wondering what might have been. So, for that matter, might Counsell.
“Wade pitched great, man,” Counsell said. “He did his job, certainly and he did a good five and two-thirds. He did more that we expected, for sure.”
If only the same could be said for the relievers who followed him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.