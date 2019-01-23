Congratulations to the four newest inductees into Cooperstown.
And congratulations to the voters for starting to think outside of the box and maybe being pioneers for a new era of thinking. It’s about time.
Take Mariano Rivera, the most dominant relief pitcher in baseball history. For once, voters recognized him as the all-time great he truly is by making him the first unanimous choice in the history of the Hall.
How could it have taken more than 80 years for someone to receive that distinction?
Go back through the history of voting and it’s stupefying. There were nine idiots who didn’t vote for Henry Aaron when he became eligible for Cooperstown. Eleven didn’t vote for Babe Ruth in his first year of eligibility.
The list goes on and on. Ted Williams fell 20 votes short of being unanimous, Willie Mays 24, Joe DiMaggio 28, Mickey Mantle 43, Sandy Koufax 52 and Warren Spahn 64.
What were those voters thinking?
As for Edgar Martinez, thank you, voters, for overlooking the fact that he was a designated hitter for 1,403 of the 2,055 games he played. The DH has been part of the game for nearly 50 years and it’s about time that we accept that reality. Besides, there are plenty of great hitters in the hall who were far from great fielders (Ted Williams immediately comes to mind).
Martinez was among the rare hitters who finished with more walks (1,283) than strikeouts (1,202). He most certainly belongs in Cooperstown with his .418 career on-base average and 309 homers.
There’s the late Roy Halladay, who was a more recent example of a Koufax rags-to-riches story. He was 18-17 in his first four seasons, which included a 10.64 ERA in 2000. Re-invented under the harsh tutelage of former pitching coach Mel Queen, Halladay became a force in the 2000s, winning a Cy Young in each league, pitching a perfect game and becoming the the second pitcher in Major League Baseball history to pitch a no-hitter in the postseason. He led his league in innings pitched four times.
Granted, he only won 203 games. But you wanted to give Halladay the ball when it mattered most. Besides, how many more 300-game winners will there be in this age of relief specialists?
Anyone who averaged a 17-9 record every season of his career belongs in the Hall. As a means for comparison, consider Tom Seaver’s average season was 16-11. Spahn’s was 17-12. Jim Palmer was 17-10. Greg Maddux was 16-10. Steve Carlton was 15-11.
It’s all about winning games. Which brings me to the fourth inductee, Mike Mussina.
You likely never thought in terms of Mussina being among the elite when he played. He didn’t win 20 games until his 18th and final season in 2008. He has a career earned run average of 3.68. He won only one World Series game playing on those great Yankees teams of the 2000s.
But much like 2018 Veteran’s Committee inductee Jack Morris, Mussina consistently got the job done year after year and helped put his team in position for the postseason. No, he never won a Cy Young Award, but he was among the top-six in voting nine times, which is a testament to his run of excellence. He won seven Gold Gloves for fielding excellence. And he had an average record of 17-10 throughout his career.
Maybe the bar has been lowered a bit by Hall-of-Fame standards with Mussina, just as it was recently when Harold Baines gained enshrinement by the Veteran’s Committee. But here’s hoping this leads to greater consideration for other borderline candidates, notably Jim Kaat and Tommy John.
Neither won a Cy Young Award and they combined for just six 20-win seasons in the combined 51 years they pitched. Neither has any particular peak to grab voters and you likely never considered them among the best during their careers.
They were just kind of there, year and year. But when it was all said and done, both left behind substantial bodies of work.
Kaat won 281 career games with a 3.45 ERA and earned 16 Gold Glove awards along the way. John won 288 games, 164 of which came after the revolutionary tendon-replacement surgery in his left elbow in 1974, and fashioned a fine career ERA of 3.34.
OK, so the average season of both Kaat and John both were 13-11.
Then why was there little controversy when Don Drysdale was enshrined in 1984? He had an average record of 14-11 pitching most of his career in a pitchers’ paradise (Dodger Stadium) during a pitchers’ era (most of the 1960s).
His 14-year career was weighed down by records of 12-13, 13-10, 19-17, 18-16, 13-16 (twice) and 14-12.
And if Drysdale is in the Hall, then why isn’t Vida Blue? Drysdale went 209-166 with a 2.95 in his career and one Cy Young Award. Blue went 209-161 with a 3.27 ERA, a Cy Young and American League MVP. Yet, Blue never received a voting percentage of more than 8.7 for the Hall of Fame and was dropped from consideration after just four years.
Quite a lot needs to be revisited when it comes to baseball’s Hall of Fame.
And we just might be entering an age when that will start to happen.
Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Journal Times. You can reach Peter by calling 262-631-1703 or by emailing him at peter.jackel@journaltimes.com
