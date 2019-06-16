A collection of thoughts as another high school sports season comes to a close:
• When we talk about the greatest coaches in Racine County high school sports history, familiar names like John McGuire, Bill Greiten, Bob Letsch, Phil Dobbs, Harvey Reikoff, Don Dalton come to mind, among others.
But what about Prairie soccer coach Corey Oakland, who led the Hawks to the WIAA Division 4 state championship Saturday night? This one came three years after Oakland's 2016 team became the first girls soccer team from the county to win a state championship.
Furthermore, Oakland has won three state championships with the Prairie boys program.
I have observed Oakland address his players at halftime and it is quite impressive. He is detailed, extremely supportive and positive with his players.
His results speak volumes.
• As another state baseball tournament at Grand Chute was turned into shambles by more rain, I couldn't help but wonder how nice it would be to hold the tournament under the roof at Miller Park in Milwaukee.
What a thrill it would be for kids to play in that venue. And what a way it would be for the Brewers to give back to the state after so many tax dollars went into funding that stadium.
Yes, I know it will never happen. But we can all dream, can't we?
• The two biggest heart-stopping plays I've seen in all my years at this job? That's easy, and both occurred in Madison: The first was Sam Dekker hitting that long 3-pointer to defeat Racine Lutheran for the WIAA Division 5 state championship in 2012. The second was last November, when St. Catherine's quarterback Da'Shaun Brown ran for a two-point conversion to give the Angels their first state championship in football.
But I saw another one last Thursday night at the state baseball tournament. After filing my story on Union Grove's loss to Antigo in the Division 2 state championship game, I decided to stick around for the Division 1 championship between Sun Prairie and Eau Claire North.
With North trailing 4-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning, the left-handed-hitting Sam Stange deposited a three-run homer over the right-field fence. North won 5-4 and it was absolutely electric.
Stange, incidentally, is going to be playing for Wisconsin starting this fall. Only it will be in hockey, a sport in which he was named Wisconsin's Player of the Year.
• Sometimes, I have the pleasure of interviewing kids who are particularly impressive and there were two examples of that at the state baseball tournament. Burlington's Trent Turzenski and Union Grove's Jake Zimmermann, the No. 2 pitchers for their respective teams, were not at their best in their final high school games.
Yet, instead of sulking, both were composed, mature and insightful in their dealings with the media afterward. I could not have been more impressed with either young man.
• Twenty-six years ago this month, I covered Park winning the 1993 state baseball championship with an 11-8 victory over La Crosse Central at Wausau. Al Ellingham was the coach and there were so many dedicated players the likes of Tom Moore, Mike Alley, Sean Smith and Mike Serembiczky.
I just hope the time comes when there is a baseball revival among the three public schools. Park hasn't been to the state tournament since 2007, Horlick since 2006 and Case since 1986.
• And in another eight weeks or so, football will be starting. It will be hard to top last season, when St. Catherine's brought home a gold football from Camp Randall Stadium and Racine Lutheran a silver.
It will fun to see what running back Tyler Tenner, a second-team Associated Press All-State pick last season will do as a senior for Racine Lutheran. He had a postseason that most kids would gladly take for their entire season.
What's more, he's been dedicated during offseason workouts and most of his offensive line returns.
It should be interesting.
