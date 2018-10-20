MILWAUKEE — A hero was desperately needed.
Too many Milwaukee Brewers were walking back to the dugout after striking out Saturday night. Jhoulys Chacin flamed out and the mastery of Josh Hader was called upon not to ensure the hoisting of a National League pennant in the climactic innings, but to snuff out an early rally.
On a chilly night when Robin Yount returned to energize the crowd while making the ceremonial first pitch, Miller Park went dark for the season.
And a crowd of 44,097 walked out into a long, cold winter.
A hero was desperately needed. And there were none to be found to get the Brewers into the World Series, a dream destination that has been nothing more than a pipe dream for the better part of 50 years.
Few could have expected this kind of run from a team that had served up far more frustration than elation since Richard Nixon was in the White House and brand new Ford Mavericks sold for $1,995.
But now that it’s over, ain’t that a kick in the head?
“They pitched well and they didn’t let us get anything going,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “We did get some leadoff guys on, but I don’t know if there was an inning when we had multiple baserunners on ... I guess in the second we had two guys on.
“We weren’t able to put together rallies, multiple hits, and get things going. A credit to them for how they pitched tonight.”
Goliath prevails again over David. The rich get richer.
It happened to us Wisconsinites in 2015, when Duke rallied to beat Bo Ryan’s upstart Badgers for the NCAA men’s basketball championship. This was after Wisconsin did Duke the astounding favor of knocking out undefeated and top-ranked Kentucky in the semifinals.
And it happened Saturday night when the Los Angeles Dodgers, one of the most storied franchises in professional sports, beat back the Brewers’ momentum from Friday night.
It all seemed so promising, when the Brewers made it look almost too easy Friday night in tying the series. The energy was there. The vibrations were happening. And then Christian Yelich staked the Brewers to an early lead with a first-inning homer.
But then Walker Buehler, the Dodgers’ 24-year-old starting pitcher whom the Brewers cuffed around with authority in Game 3 Monday at Los Angeles, carried on as if he owned the place.
By the fifth inning, things truly slid into the mouth of a shark for the Brewers.
Dodgers center fielder Chris Taylor made a diving catch of a Yelich shot with the tying run on second base. Lorenzo Cain had just produced a two-out double, giving the crowd what turned out to be their last real hope.
And then Counsell made the questionable decision to hand the ball yet again to a lackluster Jeremy Jeffress in the top of the sixth. Yasiel Puig, who had gone more than 100 at-bats without a homer during a recent stretch, unloaded a three-run homer to left-center field to give the Dodgers a a 5-1 lead.
And that was all, folks.
It seemed as if all the energy started escaping at that point. Even the lusty boos directed at Dodgers shortstop Manny Machado seemed to lose their edge.
The death knell sounded in the seventh inning, when it was announced that indestructible closer Kenley Jansen was warming up in the bullpen. And the funeral march commenced when Clayton Kershaw, one of the greatest pitchers in major league history, came on in the ninth the finish off what was left of the Brewers.
We can only imagine now what might have happened had the Brewers made it to Fenway Park this Tuesday. While it’s difficult to believe the they could have handled the truly remarkable Red Sox hitters, we’ll never know now.
While the Dodgers will try to end a 30-year championship drought, Brewers general manager David Stearns faces another busy winter. And there are plenty of questions:
Will third baseman Mike Moutaskas leave via free agency?
Can pitcher Jimmy Nelson, who suffered a shoulder injury in 2017, return? Better yet, can he approach being a staff ace, which the Brewers so desperately need (with apologies to Chacin)?
What kind of decline could there be for Ryan Braun, who will be 35 in November, and Lorenzo Cain, who turns 33 in April?
Is Jeremy Jeffress’s postseason meltdown an aberration or a sign of things to come?
Can we be assured that the atrocious Jonathan Schoop never again swings a bat for the Brewers?
Is shortstop Orlando Arcia the hitter he was in the postseason or the hitter he was during the regular season?
Meanwhile, the heroes of 1982 will have to continue to make do for us, just as Lombardi’s Packers had to before Brett Favre and Reggie White came along.
But Stearns have already done great things in Milwaukee. Counsell, despite the qquestional moves he makes, is here for the long term. Brewers owner Mark Attanasio made that clear to candidates for general manager.
At least the arrow us pointed up.
“”We won 96 games, we won our division ans we finished one game from the World Series,” Counsell said. “There’s another series after this we’d like to be playing in. If you do this again and put yourself in this situation again, that’s all you can ask.
“What I just told this team is that they took us on an amazing journey. They took us on an incredible journey that we should all be grateful for being able to see because it was a magical run, especially in September and October.”
Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Journal Times. You can reach Peter by calling 262-631-1703 or by emailing him at peter.jackel@journaltimes.com
