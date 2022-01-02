On The Air for Jan. 3

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.
Monday
No events scheduled.
Tuesday
Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Horlick at Park; Kenosha Tremper at Case; Fort Atkinson at Burlington; Waterford at Shoreland Lutheran.
Girls basketball (7 p.m.) — Park at Horlick; Case at Kenosha Tremper; Shoreland Lutheran at Waterford; Prairie at Westosha Central; University School of Milwaukee at St. Catherine’s.
Boys swimming — Kenosha Tremper vs. Case, at Horlick, 4:30 p.m.; Badger Co-op at Burlington Co-op, Burlington Wellness Center, 5:30 p.m.; Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Jefferson/Cambridge, 5:30 p.m.
Gymnastics — Burlington Co-op at Union Grove/Wilmot/Williams Bay, Wilmot H.S., 6 p.m.
Wednesday
No events scheduled.
Thursday
Boys basketball — St. Catherine’s at Catholic Central, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — St. Catherine’s at Catholic Central, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling (7 p.m.) — Franklin at Case; Horlick at Kenosha Tremper; Burlington at Union Grove; Waterford at Delavan-Darien.