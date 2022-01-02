 Skip to main content
On The Air for Jan. 3

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

5 p.m.: Towson at Drexel, CBSSN.

6 p.m.: Wisconsin at Purdue, BTN.

7 p.m.: UNC-Wilmington at Hofstra, CBSSN; Washington at Arizona, PAC-12N.

8 p.m.: Maryland at Iowa, BTN.

9 p.m.: Colorado at Oregon, PAC-12N.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Memphis at Brooklyn, NBATV.

7 p.m.: Detroit at Milwaukee, Bally Sports Wisconsin.

9 p.m.: Miami at Golden State, NBATV.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7:15 p.m.: Cleveland at Pittsburgh, ESPN; Cleveland at Pittsburgh (MNF with Peyton and Eli), ESPN2.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

11:30 a.m.: Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester United, USA.

TENNIS

5 a.m.: ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

5 p.m.: ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA Early Rounds; Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

5 a.m. (Tuesday): ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA, Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

RADIO

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Detroit at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7:15 p.m.: Cleveland at Pittsburgh, WRNW (97.3 FM).

