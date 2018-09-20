GREEN BAY — The Aaron Rodgers watch is over.
The Aaron Jones watch, on the other hand, has just begun.
Jones, the most dynamic ball carrier among the four running backs on the Green Bay Packers roster, has returned from a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy and is expected to play in the Packers’ third regular-season game Sunday at Washington.
People wondered all last week if Rodgers, the team’s quarterback, would be able to play after injuring his left knee in the season-opening win over Chicago. Although his mobility — and thus the Packers playbook — was somewhat restricted, Rodgers returned and performed very well as Green Bay and Minnesota played to a 29-29 tie.
Since Rodgers apparently is no worse for wear after playing almost five quarters against the Vikings, the focus shifts to Jones and what he can bring to the offense as a runner, especially since the normally mobile Rodgers figures to be largely a pocket passer for at least the next few weeks.
Jamaal Williams and Ty Montgomery were a productive running back tag team the first two games, but neither one can match Jones’ big-play ability with the ball under his arm.
“I feel like I could be a little explosive in the run game,” Jones said Wednesday. “But they’ve done a good job with everything they’ve done — pass protection, running the ball, averaging 4 yards a carry. It doesn’t get any better than that.”
Actually, the Packers need it to be better than that. Soon, too. As in, say, Sunday. After playing against the elite defenses of Chicago and Minnesota, they face Washington’s surprising unit, which is ranked No. 1 in the NFL in fewest yards allowed after two weeks.
But will coach Mike McCarthy use Jones enough Sunday to make a difference?
“Jamaal and Ty have been playing good football,” McCarthy said. “I understand what Aaron gives us, but his role will be secondary. Jamaal and Ty will be in the first slot. And how we use them, that’s why we play the game.”
How the Packers use their backs could be the difference in the game and Jones needs to be in more than a secondary role to give Green Bay its best chance to win.
Washington coach Jay Gruden said he expects to see Jones “a lot” Sunday, but there are mitigating circumstances. Jones was allowed to attend meetings and use the training facilities but hasn’t practiced or played in the past two weeks. He also has a history of health problems since the Packers made him a fifth-round draft pick last year.
But even though Jones missed a good portion of training camp with a hamstring injury, he did carry the ball nine times for 34 yards and a touchdown in the final exhibition game. That heavy workload was McCarthy’s attempt to get Jones the snaps he needed to be ready to play once the suspension was lifted.
“I felt more comfortable back there and I felt like I finished fine,” Jones said. “Of course, I missed out on the first two weeks, but I did all I could in that last preseason game to make sure I was ready this week.”
Williams is a battering ram and has excelled at blitz pickup and Montgomery is a solid receiver as well as outside-the-tackles runner, but neither one has the explosiveness or elusiveness of Jones. Of all the Packers backs, he can be the biggest difference-maker.
Jones said he’s humbled and healthy after his two-week sabbatical, but wouldn’t speculate on how many touches he could handle until he practices this week.
“Aaron’s obviously an exciting player,” McCarthy said. “He’s done some excellent, excellent things in his short time, as far as his opportunities. I think just like anything he wants to get out there and get going. Really learning from last year, availability is his focus because the injures he had last year. He looks to be in good shape. It will be good to get him back out there.”
Despite battling injuries last season, Jones finished with 81 carries for 448 yards and four touchdowns, including 125 yards on 19 carries in a victory over Dallas. But it was the 5.5 yards he averaged per carry that really jumped out.
Jones had six runs of 20 or more yards, a dimension the Packers haven’t had the first two weeks of the season. Or, truth be told, for a lot longer than that.
“He’s a great slasher as a runner and he’s always moving downhill,” Rodgers said. “He made a number of good runs for us last year. Good out of the backfield. He made some tough catches along the way, as well. It’s good getting him back in the mix. Ty’s had some runs for us, good catches. Jamaal, he’s a tough runner. But (Jones is) a big-time back for us, so it’s good having three guys now.”
With the ability to make defenders miss and the speed to break long runs, Jones could supply an immediate boost to the offense. He also would round out a solid set of playmakers that includes tight end Jimmy Graham and wide receivers Davante Adams, Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison.
“I’m excited to have Aaron back,” McCarthy said. “I think our backfield, if you look at the age of these guys, we’re going to have a dynamic group for a number of years. So it will be good to get Aaron back in the fold.”
And on the field, sooner rather than later.
