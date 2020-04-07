Oates: Retiring commissioner Karner leaving WIAC in fine form

Often, that made it difficult to keep everyone happy. People around the conference still joke about what it was like for Karner early on when he was sitting in a men’s basketball meeting with UW-Platteville’s Bo Ryan, Whitewater’s Dave Vander Meulen, UW-Stevens Point’s Jack Bennett and UW-Oshkosh’s Ted Van Dellen, all hugely successful coaches with strong personalities and opinions. Karner survived by being resolute in his beliefs.

“The success we have in our conference is off the charts, which is a great thing, but success also empowers people,” Karner said. “You have to be able to look them in the eye and say, ‘We’re going to do what’s in the best interests of the conference, not what’s in the best interests of Platteville or Whitewater or Stevens Point or whatever. That’s not always an easy place to get to. But you have to be willing to take a stand and to establish a position. Hopefully, you’re right more often than you’re wrong, but you have to stand by your convictions. I respect all those coaches and their success — not only respect, but I am extremely appreciative — but at the same time you can’t acquiesce to their particular wants and desires because that’s not always going to be in the best interests of the conference.”