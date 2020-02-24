Oates: Potter adding size, toughness to lineup

"He just gives them another guy, another weapon," Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. "He shoots it, too. You have to defend their post guys out to 3-point land. He's physical. They can throw him the ball inside, too. He takes a little pressure off the 3-point (shooters)."

Potter's physicality and aggressiveness certainly helped, but Reuvers is also playing more aggressively because he's fresher now that he plays fewer minutes. The mentality didn't change no matter who was in the game Sunday, one reason why UW had both Johnson and Carter in foul trouble and why Reuvers was 8-for-10 and Potter 2-for-2 from the free throw line.

Potter, who had to sit and watch that game in December, told reporters last week that watching Rutgers bully UW on the boards ate away at him.

"When I talked to you guys earlier, that was what I was going to try to do was initiate the physicality," he said. "How many did I have, nine rebounds? I should have had more. But that was all I was trying to do. Obviously, if you let them get going, they're going to take advantage of it and they're going to play physical. So you've got to make sure you punch them first, in any situation but especially with a team like Rutgers."