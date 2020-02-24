Oates: Potter adding size, toughness to lineup

If you want to know how different the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team is today compared to December, look no further than the paint.
It took UW's 79-71 victory over Rutgers Sunday at the Kohl Center to reveal just how much the surging Badgers have changed for the better since the addition of center Micah Potter to the rotation after he missed the first 10 games of the season.
In a mid-December game at Rutgers, the Scarlet Knights' two big men led a physical assault on the Badgers in the lane that led to 14 offensive rebounds and a 72-65 Rutgers victory. Nate Reuvers, UW's lone big man at the time, was outnumbered and outmuscled by 6-foot-11, 255-pound Myles Johnson and 6-9, 250-pound Shaq Carter.
Sunday, UW turned the tables on Rutgers, in no small part because its tag team of Reuvers and Potter dominated the center position, putting up huge scoring numbers and helping the Badgers battle the Knights to a virtual standoff on the boards. It was UW's fifth victory in six games and moved it into a four-way tie for second place in the Big Ten Conference race.
To be sure, there are many reasons why UW is playing its best ball of the season. But finally getting Potter, a transfer from Ohio State, eligible in the 11th game has made Reuvers a more effective player and given UW a physicality in the lane that was lacking.
It didn't happen overnight, but now that Potter has settled into his role, UW is clicking on offense and able to compete on more even terms with bigger teams on the boards. That is basically the recipe the Badgers used to control the game against the Knights Sunday.
"I thought they complemented each other pretty well," UW coach Greg Gard said of Reuvers and Potter. "We needed — with as big and physical as Carter and Johnson are — to be able to shuttle guys in, which is a luxury we didn't have when we were there two months ago. We were playing a little short-handed. That helped."
Reuvers and Potter have started two games together, but against a team like Rutgers that only puts one big man on the floor at a time, they usually spell one another. That keeps both of them fresh and allows Gard to throw different looks at the opponent since Reuvers is more of a finesse player and Potter is more of a power player. It's even tougher for the opponent because both can score from the rim all the way out to the 3-point line.
In UW's loss at Rutgers, Reuvers slugged it out with the Knights' two behemoths inside and finished with six points and five rebounds in 28-plus minutes of action. Johnson and Carter combined for 14 points and 11 rebounds in that game, controlling the paint and the game.
Sunday, Potter had 18 points and nine rebounds in 17-plus minutes and Reuvers had 17 points in 22-plus minutes, giving UW 35 points and 10 boards from the center position. This time, Johnson and Carter combined for eight points and nine rebounds, so Potter's presence made a difference.
"He just gives them another guy, another weapon," Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. "He shoots it, too. You have to defend their post guys out to 3-point land. He's physical. They can throw him the ball inside, too. He takes a little pressure off the 3-point (shooters)."
Potter's physicality and aggressiveness certainly helped, but Reuvers is also playing more aggressively because he's fresher now that he plays fewer minutes. The mentality didn't change no matter who was in the game Sunday, one reason why UW had both Johnson and Carter in foul trouble and why Reuvers was 8-for-10 and Potter 2-for-2 from the free throw line.
Potter, who had to sit and watch that game in December, told reporters last week that watching Rutgers bully UW on the boards ate away at him.
"When I talked to you guys earlier, that was what I was going to try to do was initiate the physicality," he said. "How many did I have, nine rebounds? I should have had more. But that was all I was trying to do. Obviously, if you let them get going, they're going to take advantage of it and they're going to play physical. So you've got to make sure you punch them first, in any situation but especially with a team like Rutgers."
UW was 5-5 without Potter and is now 12-5 with him, but that doesn't begin to explain his contributions. Perhaps the best thing about the Reuvers-Potter tandem is they have a way of stepping up when UW needs what they have to offer.
Reuvers started fast, scoring 11 points as UW grabbed a 20-14 lead, then two 3s by Potter late in the first half pushed the lead to 39-26. When Rutgers cut it to 52-42 in the second half, Potter drilled 3s on back-to-back possessions, pushing the lead to 16. And after Rutgers cut the gap to 66-57, Potter restored order with a thunder dunk on a fast break and sank a pair of free throws.
"I thought they were both good in spurts," Gard said. "I thought Nate obviously (was good) in the first half and Micah had some good things in the first, too. But Micah gave us a big boost in the second half with a couple of those 3s. Nate will finish better around the rim (than he did). He had some good looks in there."
That's the beauty of it, though. Reuvers and Potter can pick each other up, giving UW a 40-minute presence in the post it simply didn't have in December.
Tom Oates is a columnist for the Wisconsin State Journal in Madison.