Oates: Plenty of bickering, but no baseball

Instead of seeing baseball on our television sets, however, all we’re getting is a series of proposals and counterproposals, none of which moves the process any closer to a resolution. The sides remain so far apart one gets the idea the owners and players couldn’t agree on whether or not the outfield grass is green.

The argument, per usual, is about money. Since it is likely there will be no fans in the stands and the only major revenue source this season will be television money, the owners are arguing the players should take a prorated portion of their per-game salaries. The players are saying they agreed to a full prorated salary for each game that is played in a deal between the sides that was reached on March 26. Playoff pay is another battleground since government officials are expecting a second wave of COVID-19 in the fall and it’s conceivable the playoffs could be shortened or canceled.

If no agreement is reached, MLB’s stance is the March 26 agreement gives it the right to implement a 48- to 54-game season that will pay players their full prorated salary for each game. So it appears there will be some baseball after all. Assuming the players show up for work, that is.