Oates: For now, all quiet about the quarterbacks

Actually, it makes no sense for Chryst to conduct a quarterback derby this spring. There are plenty of practice repetitions to go around and Chryst said everyone would get enough of them to show improvement, which is the primary focus for the coaches and players.

“The spring’s a great time to improve your craft,” Chryst said. “Jack did do a lot of really good stuff last year and yet I think one of his strengths as a player, as a competitor, is he’s always working to get better. And he needs to. We all do. In the spring, there’ll be a lot of reps. Whether it’s Jack, whether it’s Graham, you’ve got Chase and Danny, those guys will all get work. I’m not worrying about how we’re going to play in the fall. I’m more excited to see if we can make the most out of this spring for them.”

Clearly, individual improvement will be the No. 1 goal this spring. Besides, why would Chryst declare a pecking order months before he has to? There already is risk enough in this era of transfer-itis, where players can — and do — transfer right up to the start of fall camps in August.