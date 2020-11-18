Oates: Blockbuster trades hopefully convince Giannis to stay put in Milwaukee

To recap: General manager Jon Horst dealt Eric Bledsoe, George Hill, three first-round picks (2020, 2025 and 2027) and two potential first-round pick swaps (2024 and 2026) to New Orleans for Holiday. Then the Bucks agreed to a sign-and-trade deal with Sacramento for Bogdanovic, reportedly sending Donte DiVincenzo, Ersan Ilyasova and D.J. Wilson to the Kings. With Wesley Matthews and Robin Lopez opting out of their contracts and Kyler Korver and Marvin Williams likely to retire, the Bucks might have to hold tryouts to fill out their roster.

But these trades weren’t about the bench, they were about improving the team’s offensive versatility and top-end talent so it will have a chance to find another gear in the playoffs. As a point guard, Holiday is a lot like Bledsoe, only better. And, unlike Bledsoe, he has a track record of stepping up his game in the playoffs. Bogdanovic is younger and more versatile offensively than Matthews, though not nearly the defender.

Make no mistake, the Bucks are rolling the dice, especially since Holiday can opt out of his contract after one season. But the moves really boil down to one thing: Did the Bucks do enough to convince Antetokounmpo they’ll do whatever it takes to help him bring a championship to Milwaukee?