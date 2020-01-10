Oates: Badgers still trying to find their rhythm

Told you it wasn’t going to be easy. Every game UW plays in the Big Ten could end up looking like this one.

Still, UW missed out on a golden opportunity when it had a 63-56 lead with 4 minutes, 50 seconds to play and four fouls apiece on Cockburn and Giorgi Bezhanishvili, Illinois’ two big men. The Badgers didn’t make enough plays on offense after that, a bit of a surprise since they had closed out so well at Ohio State.

“They closed it out much better than we did,” guard Kobe King said.

Before that, UW showcased many of the things that had come together in their previous four games. With center Micah Potter getting in the swing after missing the first 10 games, freshman Tyler Wahl becoming a versatile contributor and some of the others adjusting to expanded roles, Gard has many more offensive options than he had earlier in the season. Indeed, UW got scoring from eight players in the opening half.