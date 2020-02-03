Oates: Badgers' Gard can keep team together

Though Gard strongly defended Davison’s character, the fact is Davison has become a marked man, one who needs to alter his style of play or risk putting the program in a bad light.

But that’s not Gard’s biggest worry going forward. The defection of King is different from previous five players who transferred out of the program since Gard took over. Those five were reserves who left for the promise of more playing time, which is standard operating procedure in college basketball these days.

King, on the other hand, left during the season despite getting ample minutes and shots. King told Jim Polzin of the State Journal that his departure had little to do with how he was used or what style UW plays but instead focused on what he perceived was Gard’s negativity during his interactions with players. King indicated he wasn’t alone, that other players were frustrated with their treatment.

Of course, there are two ways to look at that. One is that players today are coddled and can’t take constructive criticism. The other is that Gard hasn’t adjusted to the expectations of the modern player in a coach.