Oates: Badgers' Gard can keep team together

Greg Gard has been adept at weathering storms during his five seasons as men’s basketball coach at the University of Wisconsin.
When Gard took over for Bo Ryan after his mentor retired 12 games into the 2015-16 season, the Badgers, coming off back-to-back NCAA Final Fours, were struggling with a 7-5 record. They were still 9-9 a month later when Gard led them on a season-saving 11-1 run, including wins over four ranked teams.
After UW slumped to a 15-18 record in 2017-18, a rare losing season due in no small part to season-ending injuries suffered by D’Mitrik Trice and Kobe King, Gard’s team rebounded strongly the following season. The Badgers went 23-11 in 2018-19, including a fourth-place finish in the Big Ten Conference and an NCAA tournament bid.
Finally, some high-profile recruiting failures left Gard with a thin roster and many questions about his ability to attract Big Ten-caliber players to UW. Despite simultaneously navigating through the waters of the tragedy involving assistant coach Howard Moore and his family, Gard answered the recruiting questions emphatically by signing a 2020-21 class that some are calling the best in school history and lining up another solid class of committed players right behind it.
Now, Gard is facing another crisis, one that could have far-reaching effects on the future of the program. How he works his way through the double hit the program took this week and completes this season will say a lot about his ability to keep UW among the Big Ten’s upper-echelon programs.
Last Wednesday, King, a sophomore wing and the team’s second-leading scorer, announced he had left the team to seek a program that was a better fit.
Later, junior guard Brad Davison, whose aggressive play has led to a reputation as a dirty player nationally, was suspended for one game by the Big Ten for a flagrant foul he committed against Iowa’s Connor McCaffery in a game two nights earlier.
Combined with three losses in UW’s past fives games, those events prompted the sky-is-falling crowd to declare that the UW program is in disarray and headed downhill.
But while one key player leaving during the season and another one running afoul of the Big Ten officiating police constitute a bad look for the program, they are totally unrelated incidents that don’t point to an underlying problem.
Still, Gard has work to do to get UW back on track, make this season a success and set up a future built around his incoming recruiting classes.
Gard said he agreed with the flagrant foul on Davison but not the suspension. Davison was assessed a flagrant foul last season for hitting Marquette’s Joey Hauser in the groin while fighting through a screen. The play on McCaffery wasn’t nearly as obvious, as Davison appeared to graze McCaffery’s groin area before grabbing the inside of his leg while fighting through the screen.
Though Gard strongly defended Davison’s character, the fact is Davison has become a marked man, one who needs to alter his style of play or risk putting the program in a bad light.
But that’s not Gard’s biggest worry going forward. The defection of King is different from previous five players who transferred out of the program since Gard took over. Those five were reserves who left for the promise of more playing time, which is standard operating procedure in college basketball these days.
King, on the other hand, left during the season despite getting ample minutes and shots. King told Jim Polzin of the State Journal that his departure had little to do with how he was used or what style UW plays but instead focused on what he perceived was Gard’s negativity during his interactions with players. King indicated he wasn’t alone, that other players were frustrated with their treatment.
Of course, there are two ways to look at that. One is that players today are coddled and can’t take constructive criticism. The other is that Gard hasn’t adjusted to the expectations of the modern player in a coach.
Some critics have labeled King a quitter for making this move during the season, but it appears he hit the wall and couldn’t deal with his frustration any longer. Nor does it seem that King’s teammates are holding anything against him. Several of them — Trice, Nate Reuvers and Trevor Anderson — supported King on social media, saying he had the right to do what he thought was best for him.
After mentioning the timing of King’s departure in his written statement, Gard said nothing about it when he spoke. Instead, he said he supported and respected King’s decision, added that he “loves the kid like one of my own” and will help him in any way he can. Gard also said the remaining players are eager to move on.
“We’ve got a locker room full of guys that are united and are excited about the opportunity,” he said. “The nine guys that are coming in over the next two years are excited and can’t wait to get here.”
Despite that, there clearly is reason to wonder about the direction of the program. At times like this, however, things often seem bleaker than they are. The program will remain on solid footing if Gard can find a way to turn this negative into a positive.
Tom Oates is a columnist for the Wisconsin State Journal in Madison.