Not That You Asked Me, But: Goldblatt's loomed large in Racine retailing history

“At the far end of Toyland in Goldblatt’s, on a snowy throne framed with red and white candy canes under a suspended squadron of plastic angels blowing silver trumpets in a glowing golden grotto, sat the Man, the Connection: Santa Claus himself. In northern Indiana, Santa Claus is a big man, both spiritually and physically, and the Santa Claus at Goldblatt’s was officially recognized among the kids as being unquestionably THE Santa Claus. In person. Eight feet tall, shiny high black patent-leather boots, a nimbus cloud of snow-white beard, and a real, thrumming, belt-creaking stomach. No pillows or stuffing. I mean a real stomach!” – “In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash,” Jean Shepherd, 1966
News last week of the $2.15 million sale of Elmwood Plaza, 3701-3825 Durand Ave., to Brookfield-based Spring North Corp. put me in a nostalgic reverie as thick, swirling childhood memories of the waning heydays of the strip shopping center in its late 1970s and early 1980s waning heydays danced in my head.
Front and center in my memories of Elmwood Plaza is Goldblatt’s, much like Goldblatt’s sat front and center as THE anchor of Elmwood Plaza.
Vivid, larger-than-life memories of “Incredible Bargain Store” Goldblatt’s, the poor man’s kelly green Marshall Field’s, come flooding back — school concert dress shirts and slacks, deli cheesecakes, Christmas ornaments, and the breaking WRJN news reports of the Great Goldblatt’s Fire of April 1979.
Like American storyteller, humorist and writer Jean Shepherd’s larger-than-life childhood Santa at the Goldblatt’s store on Hohman Avenue in downtown Hammond, Ind., Racine’s 100,000-square-foot Goldblatt’s at Elmwood Plaza loomed larger than life as Racine’s largest department store prior to the 1981 debut of Regency Mall, anchored by Sears, JCPenney and Belle City newcomers Boston Store and Bergner-Weise.
Plans laid
More than a decade before I was a glint in my parent’s eyes, development of the $2 million Racine Goldblatt’s had been announced by Goldblatt Brothers Inc. officials in April 1954 as they looked to expand the department store chain’s horizons into the Chicago suburbs and beyond, Goldblatt’s eventually growing north to Racine and Benton Harbor, Mich., west to Rockford, Ill., south to Springfield, Ill., and east to “Princess City” Mishawaka, Ind., near South Bend.
Founded at Chicago and Ashland Avenues in Chicago by brothers Maurice and Nathan Goldblatt in 1914, the Racine Goldblatt’s would be the department store chain’s fourth store outside metro Chicago and the seventh opened in Goldblatts’ ambitious expansion into new era post-World War II shopping center developments.
The Chicago-based department store chain’s first and only Wisconsin outlet as the growing chain’s 18th store, the Racine Goldblatt’s served as the prime central anchor of the boomerang-shaped “flying wing” strip mall at its gala Aug. 22, 1956, grant opening on the city’s newly-developing south side as Racine’s first shopping center development.
At Goldblatts’ behest, two previous sets of architectural plans for Elmwood Plaza were scrapped to place Goldblatts at the connecting center of Elmwood Plaza’s east and west wings, based on the phenomenal success of Goldblatts’ similarly-situated store opened in 1949 at Park Forest Plaza in Park Forest, Ill.
Capitalizing on Elmwood Plaza’s high-profile location along State Highway 11, other Elmwood Plaza anchors included national five-and-dime S.S. Kresge Co., Wisconsin supermarket chain Krambo (later Kroger), Andes Candies, Badger Paint & Hardware, Cove Supper Club, Richman Brothers, Red Cross Drugs, Omar Bakeries, Plaza Shoe Repair, Tompkins Ice Cream, Western Auto & Tire, Kinney Shoes, Spic and Span Cleaners, The Cookie Jar, and local clothing stores Feige’s, The Leader Store and Samuel Lepp & Co. among others.
National competitor JCPenney augmented its flagship Downtown Racine store, a longtime fixture at 413 Main St. from 1925-1981, with a 65,000-square-foot branch store and catalog outlet at Elmwood Plaza in 1958.
Ribbon-cutting
The 10:30 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony at air conditioned Goldblatt’s included remarks by Goldblatt’s president Joel Goldblatt, Racine Mayor Jack H. Humble, Racine Chamber of Commerce president John Thompson, and Durand Corp. (Elmwood Plaza) president L.L. Freeman. Entertaining at the ribbon-cutting festivities were 1956 Miss Wisconsin Lynn Holden, the Racine Elks Youth Band, and the 1950-51 national champion Quarter Notes women’s quartet. Opening and closing prayers at the ribbon-cutting were offered by the Rev. S.V. Witkowiak of St. Catherine’s High School and Plymouth Congregational Church pastor Rev. D.D. Wilson.
Other Goldblatt Brothers officials on hand for the grand opening fete were charter Racine Goldblatt’s store manager Mason Savage and two additional Goldblatt brothers who shared in leadership of the burgeoning department store chain — vice president Maurice Goldblatt and vice president Louis Goldblatt.
A crowd estimated at 4,500 was on hand for the ribbon-cutting festivities, which included a specially-prepared ribbon featuring 48 localized sections of ribbon – one for each of the then U.S. states, prior to the 1959 statehoods of Alaska and Hawaii. Governors of almost every state sent a portion of ribbon for the Elmwood Plaza ribbon-cutting ceremony, in most cases in state colors. The ribbon was said to illustrate the inter-dependent relationships of Elmwood Plaza’s individual stores to one another.
“Of all the communities we checked, we found Racine the most representative of mid-America,” said Joel Goldblatt, who subsequently telegrammed Wisconsin Gov. Walter Kohler to announce the opening of the Racine Goldblatt’s and the planned development of additional Wisconsin Goldblatt’s stores.
Grand opening sale specials at Goldblatt’s included 79-cent sheer seamless nylons and Cannon bath towels, $1.99 men’s broadcloth dress shirts, $2.99 girl’s fall dresses, $3 women’s fall hats, $12 imported cashmere sweaters, $38.99 26-inch bikes, $39.99 portable typewriters and $59.99 seven-piece dinette sets.
The grand opening celebration at Goldblatt’s also included free roses to the first 10,000 ladies in the doors and drawings for more than $1,200 in prizes including wool broadloom carpeting, a Philco electric range, a Speed Queen automatic washing machine, a Stitchmaster sewing machine, a 21-inch Admiral television, a living room furniture suite, a dinette set, and a G.E. vacuum cleaner.
Spur of development
The opening and great success of Goldblatt’s-anchored Elmwood Plaza would spur the development of other greenfield strip shopping developments around Racine, including 1962 opening of Shorecrest Shopping Center at 3900 Erie Street, anchored by Krambo and national five-and-dime F.W. Woolworth Co., and the 1963 debut of Rapids Plaza, anchored by Waukesha-based Sentry Foods and national department store retailers Zayre and W.T. Grant Co.
For years things at the Elmwood Plaza Goldblatt’s perked happily along. From 1969-1980, Goldblatts’ local operations included a leased tire center across Durand Ave. at 2905 Lathrop Ave. An ambitious 1976 store remodeling refreshed Goldblatts’ increasingly dated look and reconfigured the store to add 12,000 extra feet of sales space.
1979 blaze
A blaze that lives on in city lore struck Goldblatt’s on April 18, 1979. Starting in a leased beauty salon inside the store, the fire caused nearly $2 million in damage to Goldblatt’s and several neighboring Elmwood Plaza stores, including JCPenney, Feige’s, Elmwood Card Shop, H&R Block, and the Fanny Farmer candy shop. Nine area firefighters were taken to area hospitals in connection with the fire, initially fought with fire extinguishers by 16-year-old Goldblatt’s stock boy Raymond Larson, a Case High School student, and Goldblatt’s salesman Dan Anes.
Remodeled and reconfigured to include additional sales space and a variety of new offerings, including a service delicatessen serving up everything from deli meats and cheeses, German hard salami and Sheboygan-style bratwurst to a variety of deli salads and the heavenly delights of Goldblatts’ signature airy High Cream Cheesecake, the Elmwood Plaza Goldblatt’s reopened with great fanfare on Nov. 1, 1979.
The fete, rivaling the store’s 1956 grand opening, included speeches by civic and company dignitaries, musical entertainment by the McKinley Junior High School Symphonic Band, and appearances by Miss Wisconsin Kris Conrad, popular Milwaukee Brewers infielder Sal Bando, and “The Incredible Hulk,” star of the top-rated CBS 1977-82 sci-fi action series of the same name. The celebration also include free gifts and drawings for thousands of dollars in prizes, including a grand prize eight day, seven night trip for two to Mexico, Jamaica, or the Bahamas.
Handwriting on the wall
But the store’s phoenix-like rise from the ashes would prove to be short-lived.
Goldblatt’s, which had grown into a quarter-billion-dollar retail chain operating 47 stores in Illinois, southeastern Wisconsin, northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan, began to hemorrhage red ink badly in the late 1970s and early 1980s, culminating in a June 1981 Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.
As Goldblatt’s began to retrench its operations in an effort to return to profitability, rumors swirled about the fate of the Elmwood Plaza Goldblatt’s store.
In a Jan. 6, 1981, interview with The Journal Times, Goldblatt’s executive vice president and chief financial and administrative officer Gerald Buccino was hopeful that the Elmwood Plaza Goldblatt’s would be spared.
“I would say that at this point in time, I wouldn’t be terribly concerned,” Buccino said. “The Racine store has been a better-than-average performing store.”
Added Goldblatt’s senior vice president Gilbert J. Mintz, director of marketing and sales promotion, in a Feb. 2, 1981 Journal Times interview, “We have no intention of closing the Racine store. We will not close Racine.”
But as Goldblatts’ financial picture continued to sour, deeper cuts were made as plans were made to consolidate the department store chain’s sprawling operations back to hometown metro Chicago, where Goldblatt Brothers Inc. planned to maintain a foundational core of its urban heritage stores.
After a May 15, 1981, announcement that the Racine Goldblatt’s would be closed, local hopes were briefly buoyed after the store closing decision was reversed by company officials on May 22, one day before the store’s liquidation sale was to have kicked off. A similar situation played out at the Rockford Plaza Goldblatts in Illinois, also opened in 1956.
“We are looking forward to a promising future in Racine and a final, positive decision,” Mintz told The Journal Times. “Racine is an extraordinarily strong market with a loyal and well trained staff. It’s a good store. Hopefully the store will continue to stay open. As far as we are concerned, it’s business as usual ... We feel a very strong relationship, an extraordinary relationship, with the people of Racine, the merchant community, the local administration of the city, and with the newspaper … It cannot be denied that one of our powerful considerations is our place and our welcome in the Racine market.”
But the stay on Goldblatts’ local closing would prove short-lived, the company announcing the permanent closure of its 160-employee Racine store on July 20.
Said Mintz, “[Racine] has been an important place for Goldblatt’s … It’s not easy to live in a place for such a length of time and to move away.”
Following a going-out-of-business liquidation sale, Goldblatt’s closed its doors at Elmwood Plaza in September 1981, ending the chain’s storied quarter-century run in the Belle City.
But for me, memories of Racine’s Goldblatt’s store still endure 39 years later, as I make plans to once again hang Goldblatts’ “Timmy the Gingerbread Boy” ornament on my Christmas tree and bake up a copycat Goldblatt’s High Cream Cheesecake for the holidays, served on my vintage “Goldblatt’s Fine Foods” plate.
Goldblatt’s may be long gone, but it’s certainly not forgotten.
