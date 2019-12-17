Not all tremors point to Parkinson's disease

Tremors can occur without a discernible cause; may be a symptom of a physical, medical or neurological condition; or can result from medical treatment. Many of us have experienced the shaky hands that can accompany fear, anxiety, anger, anticipation and exhaustion. Substances like caffeine, alcohol and nicotine can contribute to tremors. So can a range of drugs, both legal and illicit. Medications that may cause tremor include those used to manage asthma, certain antidepressants, some types of blood pressure drugs, thyroid medications, weight-loss medications, anti-inflammatory drugs and antivirals.

It’s true that tremor can be a symptom of a neurological disorder, including Parkinson’s disease. In your wife’s case, it is likely an action tremor because it occurs while she is writing. Parkinsonian tremor falls into the category of the resting tremor: A person with Parkinson’s disease will notice that their fingers or hands tremble while at rest, and that as soon as the muscles are engaged in activity, the tremor disappears. However, since any type of tremor can be a symptom of an underlying condition, it’s a good idea for your wife to speak about it with her family doctor.

Diagnosis entails a comprehensive physical and neurological exam, a detailed medical history, performance tests and certain laboratory tests. Imaging tests such as CT scans or MRI don’t diagnose tremor, but may be used to rule out other conditions. There is no cure for tremor at this time, but with medication and, in some cases, surgery, the condition often can be successfully managed.

Eve Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health.

