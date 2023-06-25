RACINE COUNTY — Non-native phragmites or common reed (phragmites australis) is a tall, perennial grass that can aggressively establish along low, wet areas and displace native plants, alter wildlife habitat, block recreation access and increase fire risk.

Originally from Europe, phragmites was likely introduced to the United States in the 1800s through ships’ ballast water. It has since spread across the United States and Great Lakes Region, including most of Wisconsin.

In southeastern Wisconsin, phragmites thrives in disturbed, nutrient-rich wet areas, such as roadside ditches, shorelines of lakes, exposed lake beds, streams, marshes and wetlands.

How to identify phragmites

Phragmites is a wetland grass that can grow up to 20 feet tall. It is characterized by its long, blue-green leaves and stalks, and its feather-like plums. Plums are five to 16 inches long and range in color from silver to purple to brown depending on the season.

Phragmites is similar in appearance to the rarely found native phragmites. Native phragmites develops non-rigid, smooth, lustrous, reddish-colored stalks during summer months, in contrast to the rigid, dull in color and hollow stalks of non-native phragmites.

Why is phragmites considered invasive?

Like other invasive plants, phragmites can cause harm to human health, the environment and economy because it has no predators, disease or competition.

In summer months, it grows quickly into tall, dense stands known as monocultures. These stands shade out and displace native plants often used as nesting and foraging habitat for wildlife like fish, birds and amphibians.

The grass can also change nutrient cycles in wetlands by restructuring food webs and can alter hydrology by slowing and drying out wetlands.

Phragmites can also be a public safety concern when dense stands obstruct sightlines along roadways. Root growth can damage infrastructure like stormwater drainage, irrigation ditches and asphalt. The plant can also block waterfront views and reduce access for boating and swimming.

From fall through early spring, dead stands can become highly combustible and increase fire risk to surrounding properties.

How does phragmites spread?

Every fall, plumes produce hundreds to thousands of seeds per stalk that wind and water can transport to new locations. Seeds are further spread if soil containing seeds is moved by tires or recreation equipment. Seed dispersal is responsible for the long-distance expansion of the plant.

Phragmites primarily reproduces vegetatively by producing below-ground rhizomes and above-ground stolons. These creeping rootstalks produce shoots and root systems that contribute to its aggressive nature. The rhizomes form a maze-like mass underground and can grow up to six feet per year. If rhizomes become fragmented or cut from the plant, they can send out new roots and shoots resulting in a new stand of phragmites.

What can people do to prevent phragmites from spreading?

Avoiding activities near phragmites, such as moving, dredging or disking the earth can reduce its spread. These activities can cause fragmentation and equipment can carry seeds to new sites.

When hiking or participating in any other activity that travels through patches of phragmites, remove and clean plants, seeds and mud from boots, gear and pets using a boot brush.

Report suspected occurrences of phragmites to the DNR or your county aquatic invasive species coordinator.

Is there a way to treat phragmites?

Phragmites treatment requires long-term management and resource allocation to be successful. Effective control requires multiple treatments using a combination of control methods. Herbicide treatment is recommended as the primary control method to be used in conjunction with prescribed fires, mowing and flooding. These treatments provide multiple stressors to the plant needed to suppress and kill it.

Contact the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for more information about how to treat phragmites, including permits for using herbicides.

For more information about preventing phragmites and other aquatic invasive species in southeast Wisconsin, contact Scott McComb at mccomb@aqua.wisc.edu.