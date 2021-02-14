Nick Canepa: You, literally, cannot compare QBs from different eras

SAN DIEGO — You can’t connect the dots … not when it comes to quarterback comparisons.

Comparisons are for saps, fodder for sports talk shows and the memory-impaired media and fans who can’t see anything past last year having any bearing on what goes on now.

Quarterback comparisons are incomparable. You simply cannot say any great quarterback of today is better than the great quarterbacks of the past.

They are not playing the same game of football their predecessors had to battle through. It’s not different eras with quarterbacks. It’s different game.

The rules totally eliminate comparisons.

Modern quarterbacks are diapered. They can throw the ball away without penalty. They get hit and there are penalties. Receivers run freely, can’t be touched beyond five yards down the field. Before rules changes, they were manhandled.

This, as told to “The Eye Test for Two” podcast, by receiver Drew Pearson, new senior inductee into the Hall: “How was I supposed to run a pass route when I’m getting tackled at the line of scrimmage? Then they bump you all the way downfield.”