Nick Canepa: Kudos to the Mighty 67 who have opted out of the NFL season By

At least the colleges allow a player who has opted out to return without punishment, but no matter. College football is not going to start on time (the MAC has canceled fall football, the first FBS domino).

Many, if not most, of the pros who decided to sit this one out have reasons other than their personal health. There are illnesses or susceptibilities in the family, or their wives are pregnant.

And, face it, most of them have made enough money to go on hiatus without financial fear. It's not worth it.

College players, a slew of whom are rebelling — and rightfully have grave concerns their universities aren't handling this properly — have their futures to worry about.

None is beholden to idiots who can't wait to gamble on them and watch them run into one another. NFL players are passing on millions. Decisions are both easy and hard.

What has appalled me most of all during this pandemic is the idiocy and totally uncaring attitude of so many Americans _ most of them young, some not so young.