Nick Canepa: Aaron Rodgers joins list of star players who also want to be GM

SAN DIEGO — Most every day growing up I asked my mother: “What are we eating tonight?” Same answer, every time, was: “What I put on the table, you eat.”

She never asked me what I would like.

So, because I’m the son of a fisherman’s wife, married for a long time to a fisherman’s daughter, and doing what I’ve done, it means I’ve never played boss.

But I am putting myself in charge today, so this is a unique, but long-awaited role.

I own an NFL team. I am a billionaire paying people extremely well to make football decisions, and even more money to my players — who are employed to perform, not to run the draft, how we should operate, or what we’re having for dinner.

It’s my asylum. Inmates aren’t going to run it.

Call me a Baby Boomer. I’m fine with it, although there now are babies in the NFL who want to act as though they’re in the NBA, which is a pathetic handful of teams made up of rich, entitled children, the greatest of whom — such as LeBron — are showrunners.