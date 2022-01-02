Nic Canepa: Once again, this Baseball Hall of Fame ballot is empty

SAN DIEGO — As might a drunken, obnoxious uncle on rubbery legs, the new year has moved in with no clear sign of a sober departure.

But let’s use this time to celebrate those who achieved greatness without pharmaceutical enrichment — and actually played the game of baseball with a fielding glove on one of their hands.

Long overlooked and overdue senior players Bud Fowler, Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Miñoso, Buck O’Neil and Tony Oliva have been granted access to the Baseball Hall of Fame by the Hall’s Golden Days Era Committee.

Take it away, Eras. Atta go. That’s plenty good enough for me.

Because, just as my 2020 Hall ballot for modern players went back empty, 2021’s had no names checked, either.

It may seem strange, given the way elections are viewed in this country, but I don’t vote for any person/player I don’t believe deserves it.

I consider Cooperstown’s Hall an incredibly tough make. It should be easier to get into the Vatican Archives.

Vested baseball writers are allowed to vote for 10 players retired for five years (some are added and some run out of eligibility every year). I’ve never voted for 10. And, in that I don’t select many, if I don’t go for someone the first time he appears on the ballot, he’s never getting my vote. What has he done to change my mind?

Among the seniors accepted, I saw them all play but Fowler and O’Neil, who starred in the Negro Leagues. It’s an easy assumption they would have been exceptional in the all-white league.

It’s been thought for decades that Hodges belongs. He does, even though he played for the Dodgers.

Kaat was a terrific pitcher who got on the mound and threw it without reading a Russian novel in-between pitches. The Padres’ Randy Jones beat him in a 1-hour, 29-minute game.

Miñoso was with the minor league Padres and went on to play MLB ball for five decades. A true character. At a Padres luncheon honoring the Negro Leagues, Minnie was there with three of his wives.

I loved Tony Oliva’s swing. I enjoyed watching him bat as much as anyone.

Anyway, no one added to this modern ballot excited me. And, in that I don’t vote for druggies or designated hitters (I prefer real baseball players), the residue is 30 unchecked boxes.

If we get dominating players, there will be better luck next time.

Nick Canepa is a columnist for the San Diego Union-Tribune.

