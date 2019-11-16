NFL: A suspension is the least of Garrett’s concerns SUN

Myles Garrett will surely spend the rest of his career — maybe even the rest of his life — trying to live this one down. The lengthy suspension might be the least of his worries.

The Cleveland Browns’ star defensive end can expect to pay a huge price for his helmet-swinging assault — there’s no other way to describe it — on Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the closing seconds of a Thursday night game that turned into an episode of WWE Smackdown.

The NFL quickly suspended Garrett for at least the final six games of the regular season as well as the postseason (the latter not really a concern since he plays for the Browns).

“Good players make mistakes,” said former Carolina receiver Steve Smith, now an analyst for the NFL Network. “However, what we saw from Myles Garrett, let’s be honest, it was stupid, and it was unacceptable, and it was a horrible act. You know what he has done? He has lost the privilege to play football for the remainder of the year.”

But the baggage that comes from a such a heinous, high-profile meltdown will not be shed when he returns to the gridiron, even eight months from now if he’s allowed to report for training camp. Remember Kermit Washington? He never lived down the brutal punch that almost killed Rudy Tomjanovich in an NBA game.