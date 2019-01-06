Over the past 11 years of this column, now in its 24th, I have kicked off the year with my prognostications for the coming year. Each year I have also taken a look back at my prior year’s predictions to assess how they actually turned out. Despite coming pretty close on my economic predictions, my market predictions this year were quite wide of the mark. This is another good example of why successful investing requires long-term focus and perspective.
Solid economic improvement
Last year I suggested that in 2018 the domestic economy would grow by 2.6 percent in the context of a global economy growing at 3.7 percent. As of this writing, according to The Conference Board, domestic GDP will grow approximately 2.9 percent, in the context of global GDP growth, according to the International Monetary Fund, of 3.7 percent.
I went on to predict that inflation in the United States would be 2.25 percent. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, inflation was 2.5 percent over the past twelve months. I had suggested that unemployment would fall to 3.8 percent. U.S. unemployment is now 3.7 percent, also according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. I suggested that the yield on the 10 year U.S. Treasury would end 2018 at 3 percent. As of this writing, that rate now stands at 2.91 percent.
Stock and bond performance
I predicted that domestic and overseas stock prices in 2018 would move 10 to 15 percent higher. As of this writing, domestic stocks are sporting only nominal gains with investors having had to endure significant volatility. Foreign stocks have also fared poorly. I had predicted that bonds would provide “small but positive returns.” Unfortunately, most bond funds have lost money for the year.
My predictions for 2019
Consistent with a forecast by the OECD, my prediction for 2019 is for global GDP growth of 3.5 percent. Consistent with a recent Kiplinger’s forecast and identical to the OECD’s referenced above, I expect GDP growth in the United States to be 2.7 percent. I predict that the U.S. unemployment rate will ease to 3.5 percent. I will predict that the Federal Reserve will raise short term interest rates one quarter percent this month (I wrote this article before the December FOMC Meeting). I predict that short term interest rates will rise one-half of a percent over the course of 2019 and that the yield on the 10 year Treasury will end 2018 at 3.5 percent. I will predict that inflation for 2019 will be 2.25 percent. I will suggest that U.S. and overseas stocks will move 5 to 10 percent higher in 2019. I will predict that bonds will provide small losses for 2019.
Advice today
Although over long periods of time stocks rise when corporate earnings rise and interest rates are low, tremendous uncertainty with respect to global trade and the potential for a recession could further stifle the markets and cause this aging bull market to stumble and fall. For this reason, as I have suggested in several articles this year, all investors should remain cautious. For those seeking safety and stability, cash is still my favorite asset class.
