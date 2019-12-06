New Year’s outlook

Over the past twelve years of this column, now in its twenty-fifth, I have kicked off the year with my prognostications for the coming year. Each year I have also taken a look back at my prior year’s predictions to assess how they actually turned out. Once again, although close on my economic predictions, my market predictions this year were wide of the mark. This is another example of why successful investing requires long term focus and perspective. We don’t have to know what will happen at any particular point in time so long as we are confident that our strategies will provide appropriate returns over long periods of time.
Economic expansion continues
Last year I suggested that in 2019 the domestic economy would grow by 2.7 percent in the context of a global economy growing at 3.5 percent. According to The Conference Board, domestic 2019 GDP growth is running at a 2.3 percent rate, in the context of global GDP growth, according to the International Monetary Fund, of 3.0 percent.
I went on to predict that inflation in the United States would be 2.25 percent. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, inflation was 1.8 percent over the past twelve months. I had suggested that unemployment would fall to 3.5 percent. U.S. unemployment is now 3.6 percent, also according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. I suggested that the yield on the 10 year U.S. Treasury would end 2019 at 3.5 percent. I wasn’t even close on this one as that rate now stands at 1.8 percent.
You have free articles remaining.
Stock and bond performance
I predicted that domestic and overseas stock prices in 2019 would move 5 to 10 percent higher. Once again I was way off on this one with domestic and overseas stocks sporting significant gains generally north of 20 percent for the year. I had predicted that bonds would provide small losses for the year. I was wrong on this one as well with bonds providing solid gains across the board in 2019.
My predictions for 2020
Consistent with a forecast by the OECD, my prediction for 2020 is for global GDP growth of 3 percent. Consistent with a forecast by The Conference Board, referenced above, I expect GDP growth in the United States to be 2.0 percent. I predict that the U.S. unemployment rate will remain at 3.6 percent and that the Federal Reserve will maintain short term interest rates at current levels throughout 2020. I predict that the yield on the 10 year Treasury will end 2020 at 2.5 percent and that inflation for 2020 will be 2.00 percent. I will suggest that U.S. and overseas stocks will move 5 to 10 percent higher in 2020 and that bonds will provide small gains.
Advice today
If this month’s column proves anything, it is that we don’t have to be right on our predictions to make money on Wall Street. I will also suggest that we act on our own prognostications at our own peril. Looking ahead, my advice remains consistent: to stay in the game, develop, monitor and maintain well balanced and diversified portfolios appropriate for your age, objectives and risk tolerance, and don’t be knocked off course by the winds of change.
Arthur S. Rothschild, CFP is a vice president of Landaas & Company, LLC. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s alone and do not necessarily reflect those of Landaas & Company, LLC. Your comments or suggestions for future articles are welcome at (800) 236-1096 or by email to arothschild@landaas.com.