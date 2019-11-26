New cystic fibrosis treatment brings hope

The disease also interferes with digestion, and it causes problems in the reproductive system. Your godson is one of about 30,000 people in the United States, and an estimated 75,000 people worldwide, living with the disease.

Although references to cystic fibrosis date back to the Middle Ages, it wasn’t until 1938 that cystic fibrosis was formally described as a disease. It took another 51 years for researchers to identify the specific gene mutation that causes it.

Three decades later, Trikafta represents the first major breakthrough in cystic fibrosis treatment. Patients in clinical trials saw dramatic improvements in lung function. At least one woman, who previously struggled to walk a short distance, celebrated by taking part in a 5K run. The drug, which is approved for patients 12 years and older, can cause potentially serious side effects, including liver problems and cataracts. Less serious side effects include headache, diarrhea, rash and stomach problems. Another potential challenge is the cost of the drug, which runs about $311,000 per year. And because cystic fibrosis can be caused by several mutations, some of them rare, the drug will not work for everyone.

Still, this new therapy is a cause for hope. Fifty years ago, it was rare for someone diagnosed with cystic fibrosis to live into their teens. Due to advances in chest physiotherapy to clear mucus from the lungs, cystic fibrosis patients typically now live into their 30s and 40s. With this latest breakthrough, the hope is that cystic fibrosis will move from a fatal disease to a chronic and manageable condition.

Eve Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health. (Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu, or write: Ask the Doctors, c/o UCLA Health Sciences Media Relations, 10880 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1450, Los Angeles, CA, 90024. Owing to the volume of mail, personal replies cannot be provided.

