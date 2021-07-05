NBA Finals: Why the Suns will win the NBA championship

The 36-year-old Paul is an ageless wonder who appears to be peaking in these playoffs at the right time. He battled a shoulder injury in the first round against the Lakers and missed two games against the Clippers because of COVID-19, but he was brilliant in the Game 6 closeout win over Clippers, scoring 41 points on 16 of 24 shooting.

Booker and Ayton have been terrific in the postseason despite their relative lack of experience. The 6-foot-5 Booker has carried a big load of the scoring, averaging 27 points per game, with an old-school mid-range game that opposing teams know is coming but can't seem to stop.

Then there's Ayton, who has been a revelation in these playoffs. The Suns have been chided in the past for taking Ayton with the No. 1 overall pick in 2018 ahead of stars like Luka Doncic and Trae Young, but Ayton is the first to be playing in the NBA Finals.

The ultra-athletic 6-foot-11 center has arguably been the most important piece of this team. He's averaged 16.2 points, 11.8 rebounds, shot a ridiculous 70.6% from the field and provided stout interior defense against some of the league's best big men.