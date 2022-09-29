Music Matters:

Racine’s most eclectic bar, The Void, happens to have one of the most eclectic nights of live music in a while on Saturday, Oct. 1. For zero charge to get in you can see and hear live bands performing goth, dark wave and post-punk with DJs throwing in some incredible video mixing. Milwaukee’s electro-punk duo Lavish Waste will bring a fun set to The Void. Blood is the goth rock/dark synth musings of Nicholas George Schubert with very cool sounds. Now, that alone is pretty cool. But wait, there’s more. Team Subspace DJs finish out the evening with a visual and sonic Mashup. They have great sounds but it’s the visuals that wow. The DJs prefer their visuals to be VHS (look it up) quality or below layering multiple videos and clips. In addition, Subspace utilizes circuit bent analog glitch video mixers. Confused? Check out a small sample of what they do at https://youtu.be/JvRlIxHOatg.

Saturday Space Program: Electro Goth Dance Party is at 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at The Void, 213 Sixth St., Racine.

Festival music

Everyone knows that the YMCA is about fitness. Did you know that for at least one day the Kenosha YMCA is also about live music, food trucks, a beer tent, a bags tournament, bounce houses and more? Sure, because the Kenosha Fall Fest runs Saturday, Oct. 1. Let’s start with festy stuff first. In addition to the aforementioned games, food will be available from DeRango’s Express, Taqueria Arandas Taco Truck, Big Matt’s BBQ, Hawgz Dogs and Pawlies Diner-Ice Cream Treats. As for the real meat and potatoes, there will be live music sets by (in order, starting at 12:30 p.m.) Stu the Piano Guy, Ivy Ford, Boys & Toys and Renegade Wildflower. For a full list of activities, go to kenoshaymca.org/special-events/fall-fest.

Kenosha YMCA Fall Fest is from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Kenosha YMCA, 7101 53rd St., Kenosha.

Balkun Brothers

Balkun Brothers are back at George’s Tavern in Racine on Saturday, Oct. 1. Steve and Nick Balkun have been very busy the last decade perfecting the phrase “power duo” with a sonic onslaught of psychedelic rocknroll, bloozey swamp riffs and funky punky metal. To those who preach that rock is dead, come witness the resurrection.

Balkun Brothers perform at 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St., Racine. Cover charge is $10.

Oktoberfest

Another weekend, another Oktoberfest celebration. The one I’m choosing is the Rustic Road Brewing Co. Lakeside Oktoberfest. Busy Saturday? No worries as this party is Sept. 29-Oct. 2 at Celebration Place at Harbor Park in Kenosha. In addition to Rustic Road’s craft beers, other local breweries will offer some of their goods. Colby Millea performs at 7 p.m. Thursday. Spirit Shakers and Would You Kindly entertain on Friday. Saturday is a full lineup with Kai Andersen, Spare Animals, Ben Mulwana and Koltrane. Sunday opens up with traditional German polka band The Beer Men and closes out with Indigo Canyon.

Rustic Road Brewing Co.’s Lakeside Oktoberfest is 4-10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29; 4 p.m.-midnight Friday, Sept. 30; 11 a.m.-midnight Saturday, Oct. 1; and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at Celebration Place at Harbor Park, 5501 Ring Road, Kenosha.

Rocktoberfest

I really love the people at Racine’s Eagles Club. They are always quick to help out the community while still keeping the fun in fundraiser. This year, their Eagles Rocktoberfest fundraiser starts 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. The admission is $10 which goes to autism research and Tails for Life service dog training. There will be raffle prizes, a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, food, drink and bands. The music will be courtesy of Three Floors Up and From Any Angle.

Eagles Rocktoberfest is 7 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Eagles Club, 319 Hamilton St., Racine. Admission is $10.

Hatttix Horror

First, can I say I get a kick out of an event post that keeps emphasizing that this show will begin on time? Not on punk time for the Hattrix Horror — Part 2 show Saturday, Oct. 1, which starts promptly at 8 p.m. All kidding aside, this band lineup is stacked. Horror punk, murder punk, hard rock, melodic alternative rock/punk and dubstep/electronica will all be represented by performers Grave Robber, Slaughter Party, Carbellion, It’s Going Well and DJ Gorgonzilla.

The Hattrix Horror – Part 2 starts at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Hattrix, 2425 60th St., Kenosha. There is an $8 admission with the doors at 7 p.m.

That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please email me at pjfineran@gmail.com with your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write up. If I don’t know about it, I won’t write it up. Thanks for keeping music live. Concert-goers, please make sure to double check with the band or venue. Things can change.