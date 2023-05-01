Some things just go well together — Peanut butter and chocolate, honey and habanero, Whiskey and OWIs and punk and rap. Wait, huh? Yes, punk and rap. At least that’s what the organizers of the May 6 show at 24 Rumors Lounge in Kenosha are betting on. Punk Isn’t Dead throws together a couple of local punk bands with some hip hop. Whether intentional or not, music will start at punk time of maybe 8 p.m., maybe 8:30, with doors at 7 p.m. and an admission charge of $5 before midnight. Acts performing include punk band Army of Cretins, rapper Lil Guido, young punk band that’s staying busy Pigg System and hip hop artist with a real nice flow Miggy Bars.

Army of Cretins, Lil Guido, Pigg System and Miggy Bars perform at 8 p.m. or so Saturday, May 6, at 24 Rumors Lounge, 1402 52nd St., Kenosha.

Locals at Shank

This is a heads up on a show by formal locals up at Shank Hall at 7 p.m. Friday, May 12. Mentioning it now because it may sell out. American Restless is comprised of Racine ex-pats Noah Lekas, Ian Grant and Reverend Horton Heat alum Arjuna “RJ” Contreras. If that first names sounds quite familiar, it’s because Lekas is the son of Gary’s Music World head Gary Lekas. He and and his crew ran sound at a ton of local events over the years and provided gear “at a loss, but we make up for it with volume.” Gary is joining his son on tour playing keyboards. Way to go, Big Kahuna. Although American Restless is now based out of Michigan, Colorado and Virginia, the music has a strong Rust Belt Wisconsin feel. Midwestern punk, garage rock, blues, Americana with a punch and post whatever all make appearances.

American Restless featuring Noah and Gary Lekas performs at 8 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Shank Hall, 1434 N.Farwell Ave., Milwaukee. Tickets are available at bit.ly/3LKl9fV. Limit is 10 tickets.

Spirit Shakers

Spirit Shakers are such a natural fit for George’s Tavern in Racine. Then again, they are a pretty good match with any place. The self proclaimed boy band from Kenosha isn’t anything like your Aunt Karen’s favorite boy bands. The Spirit Shakers shake, rattle, roll, rock, funk and jam like they are on a mission from Pan.

Spirit Shakers perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St., Racine.

Cultural celebration

Feliz Cinco de Mayo, mis amigos. The Kenosha Creative Space has long been a supporter of many different cultural holidays and celebrations. Head to Downtown Kenosha Friday, May 5, for some Latin dancing including a 7 p.m. bachata dance lesson, salsa music by El Grupo Tumbao and bachata, cumbia, merengue and reggaeton all night long.

Vamos a Bailar el Cinco de Mayo starts 7pm Friday, May 5 at Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St in Kenosha. Admission is $5.

A little R & R

When isn’t it a good time for a little R&R? Better yet, it’s a great time for that when the Rs are The Rotten Bros and The Roundabouts who will perform together Saturday, May 6, at The Brat Stop in Kenosha. The Rotten Bros are an acoustic classic and alternative duo with a twist. The Roundabouts are an all star band of Terry Peterson, Rick Branch, Chris Sipos and Bill Taylor playing a wealth of great tunes.

The Roundabouts and The Rotten Bros perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at The Brat Stop, 12304 75th St., Kenosha.

Honky tonk

Yes, I like unusual band names and the Stoned Evergreen Travelers definitely fit that bill. The “ass whoopin’ rock n’ roll hellbilly psycho sludge” band will stop for a McAuliffe’s Pub visit Monday, May 8. Yeah, go back and read their self description again. I can wait. The Pacific Northwest band invites listeners to imbibe and settle in for a ride through stories of madness, mayhem and mania. Now, before you think this is too dark, the band has a simple goal of getting hands in the air, smiles on faces and fists in the air. Stoned Evergreen Travelers’ mixed bag of sonic tricks includes outlaw country, honky tonk, stoner rock, metal, gypsy punk and thrash. It’s quite the treat. So, yeah. Also on the bill is the great solo doom folk act Old Wolves.

Stoned Evergreen Travelers and Old Wolves perform at 8 p.m. Monday, May 8, at McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, Racine.