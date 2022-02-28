Music Matters: Thoughts for Food is virtual again this year

Let’s start March with a virtual show. Thoughts For Food has been having very large multi-venue concerts on the first weekend in March to raise money and food for the Racine County Food Back for close to 30 years.

Last year it went virtual due to the pandemic and for safety’s sake will do so again this year. There will still be bands performing their musical Thoughts For Food via video beginning Saturday, March 5. The posted videos are of the artists Mesnard Location, Chicken Grease, Dave Braun Trio, Beat Council, Clarrisa the Sassy British Pianist, Celtic Gypsies and Ivory Tower. That runs the gamut of pop, rhythm and blues, neo soul, classic hits, jazz, Celtic and hip hop.

The videos will be on Thoughts For Food YouTube channel, but please do that by going to their website, thoughtsforfood.org, so you can donate. Over the years, Thoughts For Food has raised more than $525,000 and more than 120,000 pounds of food for the Racine County Food Bank. People are hungry. You love music. Thourghs for Food helps.

Thoughts For Food's 30th annual event will be virtual this year with band videos posted at thoughtsforfood.org starting Saturday, March 5.

Severio Mancieri

Severio Mancieri has left audiences breathless after his many Midwest performances. It’s appropriate as Mancieri was born three months early and is asthmatic. He will perform Saturday, March 5, at Rustic Road Brewing Co. It seems that nothing can slow down the folk artist as he seems to live pretty much either on stage or in his minivan. The Duluth, Minn., native with the deep baritone voice and killer guitar chops has played more than 250 shows in just two years' time. This cat is the real deal.

Severio Mancieri will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at Rustic Road Brewing Co., 5706 Sixth Ave., Kenosha.

Jean's Jazz

Jean’s Jazz in Racine has been offering national caliber jazz, big band, R&B and other concerts in a phenomenal sounding venue for nearly 20 years. This year’s series is offering two concerts at the Racine Theatre Guild. First up is “Chicago’s Blues Kitten” Ivy Ford Saturday, March 5. Ford is a fiery multi-instrumentalist best known for her guitar work. She will let loose with Blues, R&B and Soul. Since its inception in 2001, Jean’s Jazz has played to more than 21,000 people and grossed more than $120,000 to benefit the Racine Theatre Guild. The second concert will feature Eric Jacobson April 9. Series tickets are $30 for adults, $26 for seniors (62 and older), and $7.50 for students (21 and under) and are available through March 5. Individual tickets can also be purchased at $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, and $5 for students. Tickets are available at the Racine Theatre Guild or online at racinetheatre.org.

Ivy Ford will perform as the first show in the Jean’s Jazz Series at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine. For tickets, go to racinetheatre.org.

Rock, funk

Mountains on the Moon will perform Saturday, March 5, at Union Park Tavern in Kenosha. There is quite a bit going on in a Mountains on the Moon show with the band playing psychedelic rock, funk and jam. For this show, look for a mix of new original music plus tasty cuts by Grateful Dead, Phish and Pink Floyd. This is not your MoM’s rock concert.

Mountains on the Moon performs from 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, March 5, at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave., Kenosha.

Bands, artists and venues, please email me at pjfineran@gmail.com with your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up.

