Not a fan of Valentine's Day? Do you still celebrate Flowers and Candy Day, but want to add something that will last longer this year? Cupid Sux | Valentine's Naughty Arts Market Show is certainly guaranteed to shake things up a bit. Held on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 58 Below, the night will feature visual artists along with live music. You can purchase one of a kind gifts from the vendors while being wowed by great tunes. Last I saw there were a dozen visual artists selling prints, knick knacks, paddy whacks and a whole bunch of great pieces at affordable prices.

There will also be Burlesque dancing, ear piercing, tarot readings, poetry reading, a photo booth and more. As for the live sound artists, Brent Mitchell is a truly great music performer and storyteller. Old Wolves also delivers a great musical narrative, albeit in more of a doom folk format. Torrahbull is a cool mixed bag of indie instrumental hip hop and breaks with some industrial. Sarah Shuttlecock is acoustic street punk. Milwaukee’s Primitivs serve up straight up rock and roll. DJ Abe Linders fills out the lineup. Bring your sweetie or surprise them with a cool Art gift. No sweetie? Catch it anyhow and treat yourself.

Cupid Sux | Valentines Naughty Arts Market Show is from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at 58 Below, 504 58th St., Kenosha.

Cactii

First off, its a huge pleasure to announce that George’s Tavern owner Gary Gibson got his new heart after living in a hospital for the past couple months awaiting a transplant. The new ticker can’t live up to how big Gary’s heart was/is, but hey, it works. His son Michael has been the long time band booker so that hasn’t changed except for a huge sigh of relief. I doubt Gary will be there at 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, for the Cactii show, but stop by and show some appreciation for what this wonderful family has done for the community over the years. Expect an even deeper dive into “Organic Spaceship Music” as Cactii will be joined by Eli Eastridge (Lunar Lizard) on bass and Jason McNeill on keyboards. Bring some extra folding money to tip the servers and sound engineers.

Cactii performs at 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St., Racine.

Tijuana Hercules

One of the seriously great indie rock bands, Tijuana Hercules, is set to perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Pavle’s Lounge in Kenosha. If you’ve heard of the PRF festivals or thunder snow up north, that sort of music, although that is an over simplification. You see, Tijuana Hercules started out taking their musical cues from obscure rock, blues and gospel music of the 1950s and 60s. They then took that sound and lit it by combining boundary bashing blues, psychedelic roots and hillbilly stomp rock to deliver a kick butt sound. These folks are good and are very at home on a stage. Enjoy.

Tijuana Hercules performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Pavle’s Lounge, 1724 52nd St., Kenosha.

Jean's Jazz

Jean’s Jazz Series has its second show of the series at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Racine Theatre Guild. Finding themselves quite comfortable and familiar with the great sounding room will be featured artist Dave Braun Trio. Namesake guitarist Braun is joined by his wife Paula on bass and son Pete on drums. The trio entertains with a traditional jazz set along the styles of Barney Kessel, Joe Pass and others. Additionally, Braun aims to have his strings trio remind listeners of the great piano trios like Oscar Peterson and Nat King Cole. Tickets cost $18 for adults, $16 for ages 62 and older and $5 for students 21 and younger. Call 262-633-4218 or go to racinetheatre.org.

Dave Braun Trio will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine.

Roving Scallywags

Here’s another show because I like the band name and it sounds pretty fun. The Roving Scallywags will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at McAuliffe’s Pub in Racine. The elevator pitch is, “What do you get when you combine Irish folk music, electric guitars and a pinch of attitude?” The Roving Scallywags of course. From a punk feel on some songs to beautiful ballads, the Scallies bring something for everyone. Be prepared to sing along, dance along and enjoy a good bit of Craic.

The Roving Scallywags perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, Racine.

That’s it for week. Bands, artists and venues, please email me at pjfineran@gmail.com with your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. If I don’t know about it, I won’t write it up. Thanks for keeping music live. Concert-goers, please make sure to double check with the band or venue. Things can change. Stay safe.