Music Matters: Scotland Celtic band to perform at McAuliffe's

Let’s open today with an “Act Now” notice. McAuliffe’s Pub in Racine has played host to some of the top touring Celtic bands in the world and another is coming up Thursday, Feb. 9. Scotland's The Tannahill Weavers will entertain what should be a sell out crowd. Hence, the Act Now. Scotland's national treasure plays pure old school trad, but with a drive and enthusiasm that is close to straight up rock 'n roll in power and zeal. Their sound stretches across centuries with blistering instrumentals, topical songs, original ballads and lullabies, and humorous tales of life in Scotland. Don’t miss out on hearing The Tannies let loose their acoustic brilliance with an electrifying jolt on the audience.

The Tannahill Weavers perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, Racine. Tickets cost $20. Go to brownpapertickets.com/event/5652911.

Jill Plaisted

You wouldn’t know it from her onstage banter or modest bearing offstage, but Jill Plaisted has a background of playing big venues as a member of a touring band, performing from Chicago to Boston, caught terrestrial radio play and as a solo artist been written up in influential music papers. So, what I’m getting at, is don’t take locals like her for granted. When you hear the honeyed whiskey voice delivering her originals at 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4., as well as a variety of takes on Americana themed hits, you’re hearing a legit music survivor.

Jill Plaisted Band performs at 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Hills Hotrod Hideout, 4327 17th Ave., Kenosha.

Jammin' for Cancer

Eagles Club Aerie No. 281 in Racine is hosting its 14th annual Jammin' for Cancer concert fundraiser Sunday, Feb. 5. For whatever reason I always feel like I have to explain that this fundraiser is against, not for cancer. But, the people who put this on are great people with their hearts and ideas and experiences in the right place. If you’re not familiar with Eagles Club, it’s right across the street from George’s Tavern if that helps.

For a $10 donation you can hear three acts and do a good deed. Let’s face it, close to every one of us knows someone with this horrible disease. At 1 p.m., first up, it’s the hits band Fall Hazard. If you caught them last performing acoustic, they will definitely be plugged in here. It doesn’t matter if you like rock, blues or country. They do it all. At 3 p.m. you can hear long time blues champions Rhythm Dogs. They’ve been howling for decades. Finishing things out at 5 p.m. is the new WIIL Power performing classic rock. Food will be available to purchase and there will be raffles. Proceeds go to All Saints Cancer Foundation.

Jammin’ for Cancer benefit with Fall Hazard, Rhythm Dogs and WIIL Power is 1-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at Eagles Club, 319 Hamilton St., Racine. Admission is $10.

Malcolm Wright

You have already come across Malcolm Wright if you have checked the Spirit Shakers or a number of other acts where he has sat in. He will be performing Saturday, Feb. 4, at Rustic Road Brewing Co with a full band show. Joining Wright are a number of other folks who you may have caught around town — Eli Eastridge on bass, Mykal Baas on drums, Shane McNealy on sax, Cameron Fair on cello, and Wright on Rhythm guitar and vocals. According to Wright, the band will do a three-hour all original music set.

The players in the band are known for reaching out and creating community. Wright explains, “The audience should expect to be taken on a journey; physically, mentally and emotionally with what I like to think of as lyrics with some meaning, grooves that get you moving and feelings that gets you thinking.” While the band is new, Wright feels they are ready for the challenge. “As a fresh out the gate band with big shoes to fill, we’ve got a lot of growing to do. Still as we stand today we are ready to do what it takes to fill those shoes and beyond that, help bring the people back together and realize the dream.” Should be a great time.

Malcolm Wright performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Rustic Road Brewing Co., 5706 Sixth Ave., Kenosha.

Two acts at UPT

Remember when you fell in love with local duo Little Couch Band? They will be performing Friday, Feb. 3, with The Daisy Pushers at Union Park Tavern in Kenosha. So, here’s the thing. There was some room on the couch so Jolene (guitar and vocals) and Nadia (Ukulele and vocals) called on Michelle Marie Mounce (bass and vocals) to join the band. Name sound familiar? Michelle (or Shelle to others) was the longtime bassist of Donoma, offering up great stage presence in addition to sinewy low end runs. Come on out for some folk punk with a fuller sound now and punk rock hits courtesy of The Daisy Pushers.

Little Couch Band and The Daisy Pushers perform at 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave., Kenosha.

* * *