Music Matters: Lose yourself in the music

There aren’t many things that are as quickly connected to Kenosha as Cosmic Railroad. The Jam Band has been around since 1999 and will perform Saturday, Feb. 26, at Public Craft Brewing Co. Cosmic Railroad started out with two bands that often shared a bill with a third set being both bands together and just letting loose. There is no longer two drummers, but the core of the band is still the same — Brandon Shilts (guitar and vocals), Greg Gierl (guitar and vocals), Mike White (drums), Paul Aceto (bass and vocals) and Pete Rallo (guitar and vocals). Cosmic Railroad is a jam band in the truest sense. Usually, nobody knows what’s going to happen next, not even the band. There is such a strong musical connection here that any of the players can veer off and nobody gets lost or left behind. Come on out and lose yourself in the music. This will be an all ages show. Admission is $15.

Cosmic Railroad performs 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Public Craft Brewing Co., 628 58th St., Kenosha.

Todd Voss

Racine ex-pat Todd Voss will return again for a Saturday, Feb. 26, show at George’s Tavern in Racine. You may know Voss better by his band name Noize and the Wall of Boom. It IS a catchy moniker. Voss pegs his music as “big, loud power pop rock and roll.” It’s loud music for loud people. It’s six strings and three chords. The night will be a party of another sort as Voss will be celebrating a birthday. The show will feature songs off Noize’s CD “Girls, Guitars, Motorcycles & Cars” plus new original songs off his current CD and some familiar Hits that influenced him. Noize and the Wall of Boom is a party and you’re invited.

Noize and the Wall of Boom will perform Saturday, Feb. 26, at George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St., Racine.

Wrath

Not many bands have been at it as long as Wrath. Especially when you consider the band performs a very technical progressive thrash metal or tech-thrash. They will perform Saturday, Feb. 26, at McAuliffe’s Pub in Racine. The Chicago band has eight releases going back to a few years after their 1982 formation. Gary Golwitzer, Gary Modica and the gang are true sonic warriors.

Wrath will perform Saturday, Feb. 26, at McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, Racine.

Three acts

Looking for something a bit quieter? Union Park Tavern will have three acts perform Friday, Feb. 25, starting at 9 p.m. Brittany Lumley has been bewitching audiences with her indie folk music for some time now. You will be transfixed by her ethereal voice. Daniel and His 3 A.M Saints is Daniel Thompson’s solo music project that shows his love of music and how it transforms us and colors our world. Spare Animals end the night starting at 11 p.m. The Kai Andersen/Elizabeth Byshenk collaboration combines their love for indie rock, pop, county and folk musics.

Brittany Lumley, Daniel and His 3 A.M. Saints and Spare Animals will perform Friday, Feb. 25, at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave., Kenosha.

Country, hip hop

The Feb. 26 Brat Stop show is one of those shows that Bill Graham might have put on, two seemingly very different bands. The thing is though, pop country band Bella Cain and party hip hop act Too White Crew have more in common than you might think. Both specialize in putting on a show, not just running through songs. Too Hype Crew specializes in the hip hop hits of the 80s, 90s and early aughts as performed by a live six-piece band. Bella Cain plays all the pop country hits you love as well as some originals with dancing women on stage. Each band will do two one hour alternating sets starting with Bella Cain at 8 p.m. Tickets are available online at Brown Paper Tickets for just under $20.

The Country Hip-Hop Bash with Bella Cain and Too Hype Crew starts 8 pm (Doors at 6 p.m.) Saturday, Feb. 26 at Brat Stop, 12304 75th St., Kenosha.

That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please email me — pjfineran@gmail.com — your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. If I don’t know about it, I won’t write it up. Thanks for keeping music live. Concert-goers, please make sure to double check with the band or venue. Things can change. Stay Safe.

Author's Caution: Check with venue and performer for shows as the big O is causing a lot of cancellations. With this in mind, if any performers are doing virtual shows instead of in front of audiences, let me know about that. Thank you.

