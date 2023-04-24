If you are planning on catching this show I strongly recommend that you get to the venue early. It’s a small space. Every year, my friend Jerry Horton throws a birthday party concert for himself and whomever else shows up featuring a great artist. This year, it is the brilliant pianist Radoslav Lorkovic Friday, April 28, at Sixth Street Theater in Racine.

Lorkovic has a stunning command of the instrument along with an aw shucks, whatever stage presence. Rad, as he is known to his friends, has created a remarkable blend of beautiful classical, romping boogie-woogie, touching folk, searching jazz, Delta swamp blues, everyman country and from the heart soul that can make the toughest listener tear up. Over the last three decades, his talents have taken him from the taverns of the upper Mississippi River to the castles of Italy, The Canary Islands, the Yup’ik villages of Alaska, The Kennedy Center and Carnegie Hall. While Lorkovic can easily hold a room performing solo, for this show he will be joined by two great locals, Terry Peterson on guitar and Benjamin Holt on bass. As the birthday man pays for these shows out of his pocket, a suggested donation of $20 at the door would help him lose not too much money. Trust me, you won’t be disappointed.

Radoslav Lorkovic will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Sixth Street Theater, 318 Sixth St., Racine.

Mitchell, Spitzer

If you’ve caught small venue concerts in Kenosha over the years you are probably at least a bit familiar with Brent Mitchell and Kerry Spitzer. They will be performing separately and together Friday, April 28, at Union Park Tavern in Kenosha. The plan is each to do their own thing and then do a set together. Mitchell is a brilliant songwriter, storyteller and singer/guitarist. He’s the real thing. Spitzer is one of the true beating hearts of the Kenosha music scene, still performing regularly even after losing his voice a while back. The Americana and folk multi-instrumentalist will be playing guitar, banjo and looped mandolin tunes. This is a truly feel good music night.

Brent Mitchell and Kerry Spitzer perform together at 9 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave., Kenosha.

Rock for Vets

Let’s give a hand to America’s veterans. Actually, let’s give a helping hand while enjoying some great rock music on Saturday, April 29, at the Racine County Fairgrounds in Yorkville. The 14th annual Rock For Vets presented by Veterans of America Motorcycle Club will have music by five bands featuring string slayer Tallan. Gates are at 4 p.m. with opening ceremony at 4:30 p.m. and bands starting at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 at the door with raffles (a top prize of $10,000), Rockin’ Rides Bike Show and hamburgers and hot dogs for sale. The bands scheduled to join Tallan are Wednesday’s Child, Rock Legacy, Taunting Richard and Fall Hazard. The proceeds benefit area veterans. C’mon, they gave so much. Help ‘em out.

The 14th annual Rock For Vets starts at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave., Yorkville.

Hot Nuts

Do you remember those cool concerts pre-pandemic on the roof of Mike’s Chicken and Donuts? One of those bands was acoustic duo Hot Nuts. They will perform at 9 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Pavle’s Lounge in Kenosha. Hot Nuts is Lavonne McRoberts-Pauley on guitar and vocals and Keith Pauley on upright bass. You may remember him from locals Poor Boy Rebellion, Rolling Fourth and Hobo Rodeo. Together, they play a mix of pop, jazz and honky-tonk. Grab your Hot Nuts and stop by.

Hot Nuts performs at 9 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Pavle’s Lounge, 1724 52nd St., Kenosha.

McAuliffe's celebrates 25

Racine’s McAuliffe’s Pub has been a go-to for local, regional, national and international touring bands for longer than many of you have been around. How long? The southside venue will celebrate its 25th anniversary this weekend with a great double feature on Saturday, April 29. Chicago’s Katie Todd is one of the pub’s all-time fan favorites. Driven by Todd’s piano and soulful voice, the pop rock band unfailingly grabs new fans with each performance and rewards and surprises longtime followers. I love this act. Nashville’s Caitlin Cannon will also be on hand offering up smart, old school country music that will win over even the most “I don’t like Country Music” sticks in the mud. “Saving Country Music” named the artist’s "The Trashcannon Album" one of the Most Essential Albums of 2020. Happy Birthday McAuliffe's Pub. Five Man Trio and Steel Bonnets are the performers on Friday, April 28.

Katie Todd and Caitlin Cannon perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, Racine. Five Man Trio and Steel Bonnets are the performers on Friday, April 28.

Psychedelic rock

Just like Sausage, Mushroom and Black Olives go well on a pizza, Psychedelic Rock, Funk and Jam go well with live music at George’s Tavern in Racine. Those are the aural toppings when Mountains on the Moon return. The band mixes the styles as well as original songs and re-works of songs by the likes of Grateful Dead, Phish, Pink Floyd and more. Peace, love and Jams my brothers and sisters.

Mountains on the Moon performs at 9 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St., Racine.

That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please email me at pjfineran@gmail.com with your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Thanks for keeping music live. Concert-goers, please make sure to double check with the band or venue. Things can change. Stay safe.