Music Matters: It’s Christmas weekend, but there's still live music

It’s Christmas weekend, but there are still some live music events happening in the area if you look hard. The Union Park Tavern has live music back to back nights. The Rhythm Dogs Blues Jam is happening Thursday, Dec. 23. Bobby Sellers and the gang have been playing the blues for a long time and I would be surprised if they didn’t know how to back you up on your favorite blues number. Then on Christmas Eve you can get those hips shaking and the lip snarl going as David “Elvis” Kirby makes it a King’s Christmas Friday, Dec. 24.

Rhythm Dogs Blues Jam is Thursday, Dec. 23, and David “Elvis” Kirby is Friday, Dec. 24, at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave., Kenosha.

A little old school

Taste of Soul is a funky little restaurant and live music joint on Downtown Racine’s eclectic Sixth Street. They often have a variety of bands from small combos to Gospel Sundays. The live music offering Friday, Dec. 24, is by DJ Mysta Mack. The usual set consists of “a lot of old school RNB... 70s 80s 90s.. lite rock... pop...and some lite hip hop new and old,” according to Mysta Mack. “I usually feel out the crowd and go with what they're feeling.” Come on out. Most places are closed Saturday.

DJ Mysta Mack will be on the decks Friday, Dec. 24, at Taste of Soul, 501 Sixth St., Racine.

Take in some jazz

The Garside-Meyers Trio has been having an every other Wednesday residency at Sazzy B for a good part of the year. The Trio — James Sodke on piano, Benjamin Holt on bass and Joshua Garside-Meyers on drums — is a top shelf traditional jazz band with excellent players. Wednesday, Dec. 29, just happens to be that other Wednesday. The set list hits upon some of the greatest jazz ever, mining the works of Miles Davis, Wayne Shorter, John Coltrane and more. If you’ve never tried this music, give it a chance. It could open up new worlds of musical exploration. If you’re already a fan, these cats are good.

Garside-Meyers Trio will perform Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Sazzy B, 5623 Sixth Ave., Kenosha.

Remembrance show

This show requires a little drive up to Milwaukee but it will be worth it. Many music lovers have heard of, heard, or worked with legendary musician and engineer/producer Mike Hoffmann. Mike was a friend and co-creator on some of my projects and tragically passed recently. There will be a remembrance concert Thursday, Dec. 23, at The Cooperage in Milwaukee. Mike was a member of several major label bands and other notables including Semi-Twang, The Delta Routine, Yipes! (Pat McCurdy), E*I*E*I*O, Carnival Strippers and more.

He was also a contributor and engineer/producer for The Verve Pipe (Platinum Status for The Freshman), Willy Porter, Paul Cebar, Victor DeLorenzo and locals Ash Can School and Donoma. He also recorded with K.D. Lang, Herb Alpert, Marshall Crenshaw, Elvis Presley’s TCB Band and T-Bone Burnett, and briefly played bass for Marshall Crenshaw on a tour. There will be performances by Semi-Twang, Yipes!, Mood Vertigo, 1913, The Delta Routine, The Carolinas and surely many more touched by The Guitar Shaman. All attendees must provide vaccination cards or a negative test within 72 hours of the free event. Masks are encouraged but optional.

“Here’s to You, Friend, An Ode to Mike Hoffmann” will feature an all star lineup of bands and musicians paying tribute to Mike Hoffmann starting 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, at The Cooperage, 822 S. Water St., Milwaukee.

Happy holidays

Like many other people this has been a very rough year for me. Some losses very close to me. That said, I wish you Happy Holidays. I wish you a Merry Christmas, a belated Happy Chanukah, a Joyous Kwanzaa and a thoughtful time communing with whatever your Spirit is. Peace.

