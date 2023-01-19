Music Matters: Check out some jazz at Preservation Hall

How would you like to hear a concert at Preservation Hall without having to hop a plane down to N’Awlins? You can do just that Wednesday, Jan. 25, when the Milwaukee Jazz Orchestra performs at Preservation Hall in Racine. The MJO will be in concert along with UWM Youth Jazz Ensemble and distinguished Jazz author Bill Milkowski. There will be no admission fee, but please donate so you can get a Milwaukee Jazz Orchestra CD (look it up kids). The MJO will do a Jazz Clinic during the day at The Prairie School for Prairie and Walden high schoolers and Gilmore and Glen Hills (Mequon) middle schoolers. The community concert that night at Preservation Hall runs from 6 to 9 p.m.

The MJO was put together by local top shelf saxophonist Curt Hanrahan, his brother Warren and son Tim, all with great jazz pedigrees. Curt Hanrahan is the head of Jazz Sudies at UW-Milwaukee and co-founded Racine’s Lakeshore Conservatory of Music, along with performances with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and many touring huge names. The H-Fam is joined in the MJO by an A-List team of area musicians who can swing hard, balancing classic and contemporary standards along with their original material. They are also soulful and can be on the cutting edge.

Milwaukee Jazz Orchestra will perform from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Preservation Hall, 740 Lake Ave., Racine.

The Almas

I don’t write about the southeast Wisconsin Rock band The Almas as often as they deserve because they are usually off somewhere touring. The original hard rock band from New Munster will be having a single release party Friday, Jan. 20, at Brat Stop along with special guests Saint Tragedy and Embers Rise. The show starts 8:30 p.m. with a $10 cover charge at the door (7 p.m).

So, I mentioned touring, right? Some bands claim to tour with only a few shows within a couple hours drive. In 2022 alone, The Almas covered over 39,000 miles across the United States and just shy of 100 shows in a still tough market for touring bands. In an era of zero sum game attitudes, the band has a different approach. “The existence of this band has always been about helping each other” founder and lead guitarist Frank Slifka explains, “whether it’s through inspiration, a positive message, or simply creating a fun, entertaining environment where people can get away from life’s problems.”

Hear Hear! Vocalist Crystal Tiegland added, “’Cage’ is the beginning of a new era of the band. It’s time to kick things up a notch, and this song really drives home our new style and attitude while staying true to our core values and message of community and compassion for each other.” Come out and hear the release of the new single “Cage” and a lot of really good rock music.

The Almas are having their single release party with special guests Saint Tragedy and Embers Rise 8:30 p.m. (doors at 7 p.m.) Friday, Jan. 20, at Brat Stop, 12304 75th St., Kenosha.

George’s show

Admittedly, I don’t know much about the band Tony Bresette and the Sacred Journeys other than I like the name and that they will perform Friday, Jan. 20, at George’s Tavern in Racine. A quick call out to George’s booker Michael Gibson and I find that the band’s namesake has been around for a while and the band falls into the classic rock sound. Check it out. The venue has good eats if you come early. Buy some merchandise. Tip the sound guy.

Tony Bresette and the Sacred Journeys Band performs 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St., Racine.

Burlesque show

Burlesque is kind of hard to explain to a lot of you younger readers. Look it up after you finish reading the entire column. K-Town Burlesque — Lost In Time is returning to Rhode Center for the Arts Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20-21, for the eighth year. Old, Old school burlesque was usually comprised of slapstick comedy, ribald jokes, chorus numbers, variety acts and dancing of a — at the time — risqué manner.

K-Town Burlesque updates things but pays homage to the Roots. Why in this column? Well, it’s fun and also has Tailspin as the House band. You know these folks; ShugaBear Thomas on keys, trumpeter Keith Browne, lead vocalist Erin Ricchio, Ben Holt on bass and guitarist Steve Ahles. In addition to funny skits and great music, you can also experience Brew City Bombshell’s Vee Valentine, Riley of Pole Fitness, eclectic performer Neimo Sworld, the lovely Indigo Jewels and illusions by acclaimed magician David Seebach. Standup comics Jim Selovich and John O’Neill will also deliver the giggles, guffaw and chortles. Oh yeah, runway models too. Beer and cocktails are available at the bar and there will be a brief halftime intermission.

K-Town Burlesque — Lost in Time has shows at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, and 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St., Kenosha. Tickets cost $20 and $25. Go to rhodecenter.org.