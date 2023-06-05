If you have followed the Kenosha rock music scene over the past 20-plus years, I would be very surprised if you didn’t know who Dominic Pedicone was. He was the bass guitar player in a string of popular bands, most recently 89 Mojo. He was the one with the authentic grin on his face. He was the one who was always ready to help out a worthwhile cause. He was the one who left all too early. Dom Fest — which is 11 a.m. to the late hours Saturday, June 10, at 58 Below in Kenosha — is a celebration of Dominic and his birthday. There will be four bands outside throughout the day with Rat Fink finishing off the celebration inside starting at 9:30 p.m. Starting at 11 a.m. outside, you can hear Lynette and The Rock Daddies. They are followed by Hindsight (1 p.m.), Boys and Toys (3 p.m.) and the big emotional highlight of 88 Mojo and Unusual Suspects (6 p.m.). The kitchen and outside bar will be open.

Dom Fest starts 11 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at 58 Below, 504 58th St., Kenosha.

Punk and metal

Punk and metal will be on tap Friday, June 9, at George’s Tavern in Racine and the usual bartender will be on stage for a while. Yessiree, George’s Tavern booker and manager Michael Gibson will be performing as part of stoner doom metal band Callous Wizard. They will be joined in the cozy confines by Kenosha’s thrash punk band Anti-Everything and Brew City’s street punk outfit The Rustix. There is no door charge for this original music night, but feel free to tip (Michael’s missing his bar tips).

Callous Wizard, Anti-Everything and The Rustix perform at 8 p.m. Friday, June 9, at George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St., Racine.

Nicole Nystrom

The Sunday, June 11 performance by Nicole Nystrom at the Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten is billed as a country show. The little bit of music Nystrom has online though offers a more tender hearted Americana sound that is a bit bluesy and soulful. I believe the show is her Tumbleweeds Duo show. Sounds like it might be intimate but still a lot of fun. Just guessing here. I really enjoy her voice and songwriting from personal experience. This could be a “I saw her before she broke big” concert.

Nicole Nystrom performs at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten, 5555 Seventh St., Somers.

Music and More

The Music and More Concert Series at First Presbyterian Church in Racine is off and running again on Thursdays. Three groups perform each week with 18-minute long sets. It’s a lot of great music packed into a bite size time format. Artists performing Thursday, June 8, are Hand Bells, Jazz Duo Corrynn Latta and Isiah Kitts and The Brass Knuckles. Hand Bells is really a hand bell choir and Brass Knuckles is brass and percussion. Concerts are at noon and there is no admission fee but please, if you can, leave a donation as all the money collected through the sumner series is given to nonprofit service agencies in Racine.

Hand Bells, Corrynn Latta and Isiah Kitts and The Brass Knuckles perform from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 8, for the Music and More Concert Series at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave., Racine.

A grisly show

Hey Kenosha, Racine is coming to visit and you may just find that we’re not so scary. Grislier and The Daisy Pushers will perform Saturday, June 10, at Union Park Tavern in Kenosha. Grislier isn’t the grisliest or just grisly, they’re just right. The band members are a collection of Kringleville rock vets having performed with Dick Tater, Hanging Fire, The Haz Bros, Quazi Stellar and the immortal Snooky. The sound is an eclectic mix of punk-influenced musics along with anything you can put post in front of. The Daisy Pushers do punk rock hits.

Grislier and The Daisy Pushers perform at 9 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave., Kenosha.