Great causes and great music are two things Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers do very, very well. The modern pop and rock band will be joined by Bascom Hill Friday, March 3, at Route 20, for the "After Dark: Voices Against Trafficking" benefit concert. Bringing public awareness to the horrors of exploitation and raising monies to help those who are or have been affected by it has long been on The Voice alumni's radar. Monies raised will go to Fight to End Exploitation (FEE) that suffered through a 2020 fire destroying their office and inventories. FEE has assisted roughly 450 victims of human trafficking since 2014 through short-term support and ongoing advocacy. Due to increased need the FEE advocacy team added two additional volunteers with one located in a local shelter. It’s a real thing. Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers are a force with powerful songs, great melodies and positive interaction with their fans. Bascom Hill are no strangers to the biz, having shared stages with big names and having songs included on more than 70 television shows.

Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers and Bascom Hill perform at 7:30 p.m. (doors at 7 p.m.) Friday, March 3, at Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville. Tickets are $12 advance or $15 at the door with VIP options. To order, go to rte20.com.

Rock show

A quartet of powerful rock bands will head on down to 58 Below Friday, March 3, to bring in the month like a lion. The Almas. Saint Tragedy, Inbound and Embers Rise all either have songs on the radio, are listed on the rock charts or have National Touring experience. In 2022, The Almas toured nearly 40,000 miles and performed just shy of 100 shows. Saint Tragedy are also road warriors having completed a southern U.S. tour late last year with Smile Empty Soul. Inbound is a hard rock and alternative band with “new songs, new look and lineup.” What does that mean? Decide for yourself, but probably more great heavy riffs. Embers Rise is a modern rock band with an emphasis on melody with some metal here and there.

The Almas, Saint Tragedy, Inbound and Embers Rise perform at 8 p.m. (doors at 7 p.m.) Friday, March 3, at 58 Below, 504 58th St., Kenosha. There is no cover charge for the 21 and older show.

Thoughts for Food

Racine’s grand daddy of benefit concerts, Thoughts For Food, will be back Saturday, March 4, as an in-venue benefit for the first time since pre-COVID-19. The large fundraiser for the Racine County Food Bank will be scaled back to two venues, George’s Tavern and the Eagles Club in Racine right across the street much like in the beginning 30 years ago. The idea has stayed simple. Bands and solo artists donate their musical Thoughts For Food donations. The show starts at 5 p.m. with Mean Jake, Stone Theory and Fall Hazard playing at Eagles Club and Full Flavor, 3 Floors Up, 3MF and Steven Hull Experience over at George’s Tavern. Admission of $15 and two or more nonperishable food items. So, $15 you ask? Where does the money go? The nonprofit event has donated more than half a million dollars and more than 120,000 pounds of food to the Racine County Food Bank.

The All Ages Show runs from noon to 4 p.m. the same day at Eagles Club. Performers are Zara Sorenson and Dahliya Meriweather, Lucy Worrell, Elise Torres and Gemma Meriweather, Kill-O-Watt, Amore Harris, Audrey Keszler, Dream? and Venganza. Admission is $5 and two nonperishable food items.

Thoughts For Food All Ages Show is noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Eagles Club, 319 Hamilton St., and the main event is 5 p.m. to midnight at Eagles Club and George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St., Racine.

Rockfolk

Here’s a “new to me” that you should give a listen to. Rockfolk (aka Christopher Thelen) will perform Saturday, March 4, at Kenosha Creative Space. The bio says, If you like the work of such artists as Harry Chapin, John Prine and Jim Croce, then prepare yourself for an enjoyable and powerful evening of acoustic music, stories behind the songs and the occasional cover tune. Yes Chef will open the night’s performances. Expect acoustic tunes that are at times powerful, other times intimate.

Rockfolk performs with Yes Chef at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St., Kenosha. Cover charge is $10.

Daniel and His 3AM Saints

Do you like laid back acoustic guitar performances? Do you love deep, well thought out lyrics? Do you get all giddy over “real” artists? Do you get a bit boiled over by artificial “intelligence” content creations and prefer art by humans? Yeah, I thought so. Head over to Union Park Tavern Friday, March 3 to catch Daniel and His 3AM Saints.

Daniel and His 3AM Saints perform at 9:30 p.m. Friday, March 3, at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave., Kenosha.