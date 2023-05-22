Toke Magic will make their debut performance Friday, May 26, at Pavle’s Lounge in Kenosha. The psychedelic rock and jam Band has a sound that can take off into familiar and unfamiliar territory exploring differing mind spaces and genres, sometimes within the same piece. Rock, psychedelic rock, jam band, what used to be album rock and tripped out electric jazz can all pop up.

Toke Magic performs at 9 p.m. Friday, May 26, at Pavle’s Lounge, 1724 52nd St., Kenosha.

Band show

So, let’s include the next generation of live music here. Case High School musicians will perform their final concert of the year on Thursday, May 25, featuring the upperclassmen band, the freshmen band and the Racine Concert Band. The Case students will perform music including George Gershwin's "An American in Paris," James Curnow's "Where Never Lark or Eagle Flew" and Michael Giacchino's "Main Theme from the Incredibles." The bands combine forces for a grand finale of "As the Stars Forever" by Warner Hutchison.

Case High School bands with Racine Concert Band perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. Admission is $5,r $4 for students and $3 for seniors.

Gypsy jazz

One of the styles of music that is gaining a good following in Kenosha is “gypsy jazz” as it is commonly called or jazz manouche. Keep the debate to yourselves, please. Sazzy B has been hosting this for a while now and will have Gypsy Jazz Thursdays returning from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. every Thursday. Often associated with Django Reinhardt and Stéphane Grapelli, the music is highly rhythmic and swings hard and requires some pretty skilled musicians. Fortunately, we have some jazz studs in the Chaîne de gitane combo that performs weekly with Terry Peterson on guitar, Allen Russell on violin and Benjamin Holt on bass. Check out the French stylings of 1930s-40s jazz with some modern twists.

Chaîne de gitane performs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at Sazzy B, 5623 Sixth Ave., Kenosha.

Lakeside music

There is a whole lot of music happening this weekend at the two Racine lakefront venues. First up, Smoke’d on the Water just southeast of Festival Hall. It’s live music Saturday, Sunday and Monday. On Saturday, May 27, catch Jimmy LeRose and Band at 3 p.m. They will play music by the likes of The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix, Elvis and others. The Sunday, May 28, performers will be Tail Spin, a high energy funk and R&B band featuring trumpeter Keith Browne and an excellent cast all around him. They perform at 4 p.m. Finally, on Monday, May 29 (Memorial Day), you get to listen to Jonny T-Bird and the MPs at 3 p.m. Jonny and the Marinated Puppets (seriously) put out a high energy blues hits and originals concert. This is a fun venue with decent eats.

Smoke’d on the Water, 3 Fifth St., Racine, has live music Saturday through Monday, May 27-29.

A mile or so north you can also catch live music through Labor Day weekend at Racine's Beachside Oasis at North Beach. Opening weekend May 27-29 features a summer kickoff carnival for the kids with rides and games. 3 Floors Up will perform at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 27. The family band has been at it for decades playing a danceable mix of Tejano, pop, rock and country. The country’s number one one man country band Liam Nugent will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 28. He’s been at it a while and makes the sound full. He also has a huge catalog of songs to pull from. Finishing out the weekend on Memorial Day its another favorite with Empty Bottle Boys and One Shot Jane performing at 3 p.m. They play a mix of old – Johnny, Merle, Hank Williams and new — plus their own originals of outlaw country.

Three Floors Up, Liam Nugent and Empty Bottle Boys and One Shot Jane perform Memorial Day weekend at Racine Beachside Oasis, 100 Kewaunee St., Racine.

Acoustic music sessions

The acoustic music sessions at McAuliffe’s Pub in Racine are a nice way to relax on a Sunday afternoon. From 2to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 28, Jim McVeigh will host an Irish acoustic music session, leading a gathering of musicians performing traditional Irish session music with Americana and bluegrass tossed in. There is certainly some hand picked talent but all musicians are welcome to join in. Just remember the theme. Also, be prepared for more than a wee bit of stories from the man.

Jim McVeigh hosts an Irish acoustic music session from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, May 28, at McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, Racine.