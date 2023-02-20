How are you doing? Are things going well? Sick of winter yet and wanting to move to Florida? Hmmm, interesting that you’re thinking that. Joel Wiltgen, from the band It’s Going Well is getting ready to pack up and move to the Hurricane State. The band is throwing a farewell concert for their guitarist/vocalist Friday, Feb. 24 at McAuliffe’s Pub in Racine. This will double as the band's farewell show. The super charged punk rock and roll band will be joined by local metal and punk band Venganza and dirty stoner rock and punk band Higgins.

It's Going Well, Venganza and Higgins perform at 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, Racine. Cover charge is $5.

Metal bands

Busy Friday but still want to shake off those cobwebs that have been building in your head over the long stay indoors season? McAuliffe’s is doubling down with another crater shaker Saturday, Feb. 25. Abigail and Fierce Atmospheres will both hit the checkerboard stage at McAuliffe’s. Abigail is hailed as the Midwest’s only King Diamond/Mercyful Fate tribute band. Fierce Atmospheres is a top Chicago progressive power metal band. Hearing protection is recommended by yours truly. And maybe a cup.

Abigail and Fierce Atmospheres perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, Racine.

Electronic music

This just in. Live electronic music shows are here to stay. Reasons? There’s usually only one or two performers so it doesn’t take up much room in the venue. It’s real music artists performing, not a spotify playlist, so you can interact. The music is usually pretty adventurous. And yeah, it’s good and people dig it. Already a fan? Skeptic? Either way, check out Artie Do Good, (D)VICES and Torrahbull Friday, Feb. 24, at Pavle’s Lounge, in .Kenosha

Artie Do Good, (D)VICES and Torrahbull perform at 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Pavle’s Lounge, 1724 52nd St., Kenosha.

Toke Magic

Do you love quality in house brewed beverages? Are you a fan of psychedelic rock and jam bands? Do you enjoy leaving the house for fun? Got ya covered on all of that. Psychedelic rock jammers Toke Magic will perform an early show Saturday, Feb. 25, at 1 of Us Brewing Co. in Mount Pleasant. May I interest you in a pint or two of Granny’s Gummies or Eklektic Wizzard to go with Toke Magic?

Toke Magic will perform at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at 1 of Us Brewing Co., 8100 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant.

Would You Kindly?

Has it seemed like you haven’t seen locals Would You Kindly in a while? They did take a short self-imposed hiatus with Miss B Haven releasing a great sounding solo single. The band is back now and ready to rock with a show Saturday, Feb. 25, at Rustic Road Brewing Co. Under 21 years old but would love to catch a show? This one will be all ages with an 8 p.m. start time and no admission charge. The locals are both popular and very good, melding modern rock, power pop and jazz into a super melodic and sometimes edgy concoction. The short hiatus has given Would You Kindly time to craft a new set of original songs and some Hits.

Would You Kindly performs an all ages show at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Rustic Road Brewing Co, 5706 Sixth Ave., Kenosha.

Road trip

Here’s one of those Road Trip events. It’s Sunday, Feb. 26, in Chicago, but it’s an afternoon show with a 2 p.m. start. Remember Kenosha’s Westley Heine? The quick story is that the musician headed to Chicago in the late Aughts, crashed on people’s couches and busked on the streets. He recently released a memoir of those days, Busking Blues: Recollections of a Chicago Street Musician & Squatter, that is getting great reviews. I reached out to Heine recently and he said to “Give my regards to all the rocking rebels in Kenosha.” He will be doing a reading with two other writers from 2 to 4 p.m. at Archie’s Café just under the Loyola Redline stop in Chicago. Heine will have some blues musicians backing him. James Berg and Dmitry Samarov will also present. Signed copies of Busking Blues will be available.

Westley Heine will read from his memoir (with backing music) Busking Blues at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at Archie’s Café, 1228 W. Loyola Ave., Chicago.

That’s it for week. Bands, artists and venues, please email me at pjfineran@gmail.com your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Thanks for keeping music live. Concert-goers, please make sure to double check with the band or venue.