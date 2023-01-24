Music Matters: An acoustic night out at Racine's non-alcohol bar

You want to go out and listen to some live music, but you don’t like a bar atmosphere. I’m sure there are many of you who feel like you wouldn’t fit in or maybe you’d get triggered. This concert is for you. Fall Hazard will perform an acoustic show Friday, Jan. 27, at Inmoxicated in Racine. The downtown venue is a sobar with a variety of mocktails and alcohol alternative beverages.

You can have beers, wine, mixed drinks, the only problem is a clear head the next day. Speaking of clear heads, Fall Hazard will play at a volume low enough for you to figure out what new libation will be your favorite and have a conversation. The only problem is that your ears won’t be ringing on Saturday. Fall Hazard plays a very wide selection of songs you love in all sorts of genres. Third good thing for those of you who don’t do the late night imbibing thing, it’s a 7 p.m. show.

Fall Hazard performs unplugged at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Inmoxicated, 329 Main St., Racine.

Lunar Chiefs

Lunar Chiefs play a lot of grandiose songs you are real familiar with. They play them really well. They have a state of the art light and laser show to accompany them. They will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at 58 Below in Kenosha. If you’ve caught the Lake County, Ill., band a while ago, check them out again as they’ve added vocalist Kathia Torres and woodwind stud Jim Chapman to the fold.

A quick stroll through their website — lunarchiefs.com — Music tab and you’ll find songs as varied as Traffic’s "The Low Spark of High Heeled Boys," NIN/Johnny Cash’s "Hurt," The Doors’ "Five to One," Fleetwood Mac’s "Oh Well," "Hocus Pocus" by Focus and King Crimson’s "21st Century Schizoid Man." Yeah, they like BIG. While there, check out the videos for a great live version of Pink Floyd’s "Comfortably Numb." Speaking of Floyd, as part of Saturday’s full concert, Lunar Chiefs will perform their rendition of Pink Floyd’s "Dark Side of the Moon" in its entirety. Congrats Pink on the 50th anniversary of that classic.

Lunar Chiefs will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at 58 Below, 504 58th St., Kenosha.

The Westerlees

So, I can’t speak for everyone, but I know a lot of people are tired of now. Tired of being sick. Sick of being tired. Had enough of the dumpster fire that is social media. Give me something from an earlier, more laid back era the masses whimpered. And in stepped The Westerlees and Union Park Tavern. The Old Fashioned Swing Band will perform at UPT 8pm Saturday, January 28. The Westerlees play both popular and lesser known songs from the 1920s, 30s and 40s Western Swing in the rich vein of “The King of Western Swing” Bob Wills and contemporaries. The songs are updated and tooled for maximum danceability but remain true to the feel utilizing Steel guitar, Clarinet and fiddle. Bring comfy shoes as you may find yourself dancing the night away.

The Westerlees perform a 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave., Kenosha.

Jam bands

Friday, January27 is the night to put on your Jammies and head over to George’s Tavern in Racine. That’s because the River north establishment will host two jam bands, Toke Magic and Russell Thomas Group. Toke Magic combines drawn out jam rock with psychedelia and jazzy explorations in a tripped out groove vibe. Russell Thomas Group is an instrumental Trio that also explores how far a song can go. They can be ethereal at times, edgy at others utilizing the improvising talents of all three players. This double bill will be a “let the music take you away” sort of night. And remember to be excellent to each other. (Note: Not a pajama party, but what the heck, feel free)

Toke Magic and Russell Thomas Group perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St., Racine.

Music at Pavle's

So, I apologize for missing the reopening of Pavle’s Lounge in Kenosha last week. Live music is back! It looks like it will be a regular thing. Live music this weekend is Eli Eastridge and Friends on Friday, Jan. 27. Eastridge is the bass player for Spirit Shakers so this show should groove and rock. On Saturday, Jan. 28, Sipos Young Band will take the stage. Chris Sipos and Rachel Young deliver a great show falling into the urbane Americana field with many sub-genres popping up. Pavle Zekovic, the dream continues.

Eli Eastridge and Friends perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, and Sipos Young Band performs at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Pavle’s Lounge, 1724 52nd St., Kenosha.

That’s it for week. Bands, artists and venues, please email me at pjfineran@gmail.com with your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. If I don’t know about it, I won’t write it up. Thanks for keeping music live. Concert-goers, please make sure to double check with the band or venue. Things can change. Stay safe.