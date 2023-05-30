Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Oh my, what a busy weekend for live music and this is only scratching the surface. Grab your beverage of choice and buckle up. The Dorian Gray Art Show is coming up Saturday, June 3, at Port of Kenosha. Now in its 39th year, The Dorian Gray Art Show is pretty much the original of what is now more and more mixes of visual and musical art. The art show starts at 1 p.m. with the live music beginning at 6 p.m. The number of visual artists could be anything and three bands will perform. Artist Jill Zgorzelski says, “Think of the event like a punk rock picnic. People are gonna show up and bring what they have and it’s gonna be what it is.” On the music end Die Monster Die (horror themed rock and punk), NSOA New Society of Anarchists or NSOA (hardcore/thrash/punk) and Ape Sh*t (progressive instrumental metal) will perform. This is always a pretty eclectic gathering and good time.

Bluegrass music

So let’s say you like folk and bluegrass music. Then again you also like punk and pub rock and edgy stuff. What’s a music lover with your tastes to do? May I suggest heading over to Pavle’s Lounge Friday, June 2, to catch Tail Light Rebellion. These locals are putting a very enjoyable spin on all of these genres. Heck, I don’t know what to call it and that’s a good thing.

Tail Light Rebellion performs at 8 p.m. Friday, June 2, at Pavle’s Lounge, 1724 52nd St., Kenosha.

Rocky Rose

Rocky Rose is a local band that no doubt has a national and beyond sound. The country and Americana band gets its name from songwriter, singer, rhythm guitarist and frontperson Rachelle Rose Koshen. Longtime Concert-goers may remember that name from the band Folkswagon. With Rocky Rose, the going is anything but Rocky as Koshen is joined by drummer Steve Comeau (formerly of Feet Of Clay), bass player Gordon Smith and guitarist Michael Ivory. But wait, there’s more. Yes, that new keyboardist is none other than the great Eddie Muniz. This is seriously great sounding Americana music by a pro songwriter.

Rocky Rose performs at 8 p.m. Friday, June 2, at McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, Racine.

Visual art, music

Union Park Tavern in Kenosha will have its first outdoor beer garden event of the season on Saturday, June 3, with a heavy music selection and a pop up art vendor show. Michelle Ranee has been doing a lot of these very well. She will be displaying and selling art along with Ashley Crucianelli and Art Is Dead. The event will feature the music of Primitives, Sirens of Sorrow, Revel In Rot and Republicans on Welfare. Bring some extra money for the vendors to prove art isn’t dead in Kenosha.

Visual Art and Live Music meet at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 3, in the beer garden at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave., Kenosha.

First Fridays

First Fridays is in full force with something for everyone in Downtown Racine on Friday, June 2. Stores stay open longer with specials. There are great eats all around, Police and Pedals BMX & FMX Stunt Show will be on hand at 5 and 6:30 p.m., DJ Cowboy will be at Monument Square, this year’s public art project will be unveiled and many other venues will have live music. One of those concerts will feature Matt Meyer from 6 to 9 p.m. at Marci’s on Main. Meyer is a very in demand performer due in no small way to his ability to entertain almost any crowd’s tastes. His solo acoustic shows hit on a bit of everything including Johnny Cash, Snoop Dogg, SRV, Lumineers and whatever else it takes. Think of it as Top 40 from the '60s to now. Check out racinedowntown.com for details.

Matt Meyer performs 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 2, at Marci’s on Main, 236 Main St., Racine.

Rutledge & Brock

I admit to not knowing of the duo Rutledge and Brock but now have heard many great things about them. Both are top shelf players from northern Illinois and will perform from Saturday, June 3 at Public Craft Brewing Co. in Kenosha.

Rutledge & Brock perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Public Craft Brewing Co., 628 58th St., Kenosha.

3MF

3MF will be entertaining Saturday, June 3, at Smoke’d on the Water in Racine. The band is smooth jazz and rhythm and blues featuring Edward Muniz from Lake Effect and Dennis Marshall, Neal Moore and Freeman Bell, all from the band Chicken Grease. Get it? Three Ms and an F. The band almost always have guests jump in.

3MF performs from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Smoke’d on the Water, 3 Fifth St., Racine, at the lakefront.