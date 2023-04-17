People may throw shade about the local music scene now and then, but come on. In the same weekend, at the same venue you can catch blues one night and thrash and punk the next. Pavle’s Lounge has both with the “Chicago Blues Kitten” Ivy Ford Friday, April 21, and Revel In Rot (malevolent thrash), Brainbleed (Illinois punk) and F.S.A. (long running local thrash) Saturday, April 22. You kind of get the idea just by the descriptions. I don’t know anything about Brainbleed but FSA and Revel In Rot bring the darkness. Ivy Ford brings the blues and many other colors.

Ivy Ford performs at 8 p.m. Friday, April 21, and Revel in Rot, Brainbleed and F.S.A. performs at 9 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Pavle’s Lounge, 1724 52nd St., Kenosha.

Boys and Toys

Picture this. A brew house and restaurant located a few hundred yards out into Lake Michigan. Great setting and eats and drinks and a top name local band takes the stage to perform. That’s what’s going to happen Saturday, April 22, when Boys and Toys perform acoustic at Reefpoint Brew House in Racine. Over the years the band has had the fun — and work — of performing on big stages for crowds providing big noise and big theatrics. For fans, don’t worry, it will still be a big show, just smaller in volume.

Boys and Toys perform acoustic at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine.

Night of rock

I’ve known the heavy band Lockjaw going back 20-plus years when I managed NUNA. The industrial goth legends will perform Friday, April 21, at 1175 Sports Park and Eatery in Kansasville along with Benjamin Trick and Unlikely Souls. I am fortunate enough to know the artist who filmed their new video recently for the EP “Annihilove,” and they still bring the power. Expect high energy and a full show package. Benjamin Trick is an original alternative rock band. Unlikely Souls is an alternative metal, rock, southern rock band out of the Chicago burbs. Great price for these three bands. General admission online in advance is only $5 or $10 at the door. Under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.

Benjamin Trick, Unlikely Souls and Lockjaw perform at 8 p.m. Friday, April 21, at 1175 Sports Park and Eatery, 22840 Durand Ave., Kansasville, at the intersection of highways 11 and 75. Tickets are available at 1175events.com.

Tailspin

Tailspin is one of the bands that are great for most any occasion. You can just be heading out for an evening of catching up with an old friend and be won over by the band. You can head out specifically to catch the band as you’ve heard they are a very talented pop rhythm and blues band and not be disappointed. Wherever you stand, the Saturday, April 22, show at Union Park Tavern should be a good one for you. If you follow local musicians, you should be familiar with many of these funk, dance vets like Keith Browne on trumpet and vocals, Shuga Bear Thomas on piano, Erin Ricchio on lead vocals, Ramone Malone on drums, Steve Ahles on guitar and vocals and Ben Holt on bass.

Tailspin performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave., Kenosha.

Mean Jake

While we’re on the topic of hit bands, one of the longest running in the area will perform Saturday, April 22, at Hiawatha in Sturtevant. Mean Jake has been at it for (ahem, clears throat) a while now. They play songs you love, mainly classic rock with some country and some blues. They are still around because they are good, they know their audiences and they put the FU in fun. Don’t worry, they’re not the least bit mean.

Mean Jake performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Hiawatha, 9809 Durand Ave., Sturtevant.

That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please email me at pjfineran@gmail.com with your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Thanks for keeping music live. Concert-goers, please make sure to double check with the band or venue. Things can change. Stay safe.