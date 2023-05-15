I like rock bands. The unapologetic bands giving it everything on weekends in small bars for nearly nothing. The ones who do it because they can’t not do it. I like the PRF BBQ type bands the most, the Indie, garage and pub rock bands. Three of those will perform Friday, May 19, at Union Park Tavern in Kenosha. Like me, some of you may have come across a different lineup, but per Angie, the really good lineup is Ressurrectionists, The Shrivellers and Tijuana Hercules. Yeah, Jeff Moody and Conan Neutron, I’m talking to you. Ressurrectionists are the band for those who say, “Yeah, I’ve heard everything.” No, you haven’t. The self described “Doom Chamber Americana” act can go from quiet foreboding to full on raucous cacophony in a heartbeat behind the genius of Joseph Canon’s banjo and vocals and Gian Pogliano's 12 string and mellotron. In a hard way to explain, Ressurrectionists’s music is not only very visceral but also visual as the song dreams will stay with you for quite some time. The Shrivellers are a garagey rock band. Tijuana Hercules are a great psychobilly swamp boogie boozy rawknroll wonder. Yeah, I think this will be good.

Ressurrectionists, The Shrivellers and Tijuana Hercules perform at 9 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave., Kenosha.

Bloody mary event

Although I won’t be too thrilled with all of the extra people around my patch of land, the Bloody Mary Fest at the Racine Zoo on Saturday, May 20, looks pretty fun. The idea is simple, hang out drinking bloody marys from a bunch of provider/competitors and listen to live music. Since it IS Wisconsin, you also get beer chasers (two drink tickets). There will also be food and additional drinks available for purchase. The zoo website listed competitors as Dave’s Seriously Good Bloody Marys, Evelyn's Club Main, Jimmy Luvs, Joey's Yardarm, Kayla's, Pub on Wisconsin, Olde MKE Pub,The Salty Dog and The Watering Hole. That’s a lot of bloody sampling, pace yourself. Live music will be provided by J. Ryan Trio. They play jazz standards, hard swinging blues, Motown, 60s to 80s hits and more. You must be 21 or older to attend. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.

Bloody Mary Fest is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. Tickets cost $40 in advance; go to racinezoo.org.

Night of rock

As my friend Ralph “VooDoo Man” Bruner of Feet Of Clay would say when asked what kind of music the band played, “Its all rock and roll baby.” Unfortunately they aren’t performing this weekend, my babies, but three rock and roll bands will entertain the socks off those feet Saturday, May 20, at McAuliffe’s Pub in Racine. “Murderpunk” band Slaughter Party will be there celebrating the birthday of Bassist Timmy “Trashboy” Smiff and playing some tunes. They will be joined by grungy alt rockers Socially Suspect and everyone’s favorite Science rocknrollers Beaker. Just an FYI, Beaker has the wonderful quote that they are a new element. Most elements consist of protons, electrons and neutrons. By comparison, Beaker is made up of morons. Not true, but funny. Stop by, especially if you have a May birthday.

Slaughter Party, Socially Suspect and Beaker perform at 9 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, Racine.

Vinyl Remix

OK, so stay with me here. They say Vinyl sounds better than other media, certainly better than streaming on a phone. They also say many things improve with age. The old New Vinyls are now Vinyl Remix and are having fun playing live shows like the one Saturday, May 20, at Wyndham Garden Harborside in Kenosha. Even though it’s downtown, you will probably hear Uptown Frank You Up.

Vinyl Remix performs at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Wyndham Garden Harborside, 5125 Sixth Ave., Kenosha. Cover charge is $8. For tickets, go to bit.ly/3M67lLA.

RSO finale

The Racine Symphony Orchestra is wrapping up its season on Sunday, May 21, with the “Pictures of Sound” concert at Memorial Hall in Racine. Original guest artist Jennifer Frautschi has been replaced by Grace Park who will perform the Brahms Violin Concerto. The string sensation has performed throughout the United States, Europe, Asia and Canada. Lydia Morency, winner of the RSO Young Artist Competition, will perform her concerto with the orchestra. To finish off Season 91, the symphony will perform Modest Mussorgsky’s "Pictures at an Exhibition," arranged by Maurice Ravel. Tickets start at $35 for adults, $5 for ages 13-18 and free for ages 12 and younger. Go to racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285.

The Racine Symphony Orchestra performs at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St., Racine.