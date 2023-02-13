Fat Tuesday is just around the corner and for many people that means N’Awlins for Mardi Gras. But what if you didn’t have to travel to get your Jambalaya and Crescent City Jams? Head over to Union Park Tavern Saturday, Feb. 18, for your taste. I can’t vouch for the menu, however I do know that the music will be served up piping hot by Yves Francois et Rocambu Jazz. Oh, come Cher, don’t tell me you don’t know about this authentic act. Named one of the Top 11 bands not to miss during Chicago World Music Fest, YFetRJ serve up wildly spiced gumbo that hits on all sorts of jazz and rhythm and party and dance sounds. An oversimplification is music that combines the energy and exuberance of American Jazz with the effervescent dance music of French Africa, emphasizing Retro African, Latin and Caribbean groove. OK, maybe not that simple, but that’s the idea. To make it even easier, it’s dance music like you haven’t heard. It’s not dosey-do, it’s Fais do-do. Just have fun and go with it. Beads and Bling, it’s a Kenosha thing.

Yves Francois et Rocambu Jazz performs from 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave., Kenosha.

Queens of Pandemonium

Yet another in my long list of bands or events that I’m writing up because I like the name is happening Saturday, Feb. 18, at Route 20 in Yorkville. Queens of Pandemonium is the show featuring the bands Ignescent, The Other LA and Bullet To The Heart. Ignescent is pop rock from Chicago, rockers Bullet to the Heart also hails from the Windy City. The Other LA is a Nashville rock act that is packing venues in Nashville and now hitting the road. Just because it’s billed as it is. Yes, they are all female fronted bands. What do you call a female rocker? A rocker. Check out this high energy show with a $10 cover.

Queens of Pandemonium featuring The Other LA, Ignescent and Bullet to the Heart is at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville. Doors open at 7 p.m. This is a 21 and older event.

Southport Sound

If you’re reading this, I’m hoping that one of the things you gave up for Lent is NOT live music. I guess we’ll find out on Ash Wednesday Feb. 22 when The Southport Sound shakes those ashes off with a performance at Kenosha Fusion. While the big band is often pegged as performing classic swing era music, they also are very good at doo wop, disco, Latin and classic rock. For this show, The Southport Sound will honor Black History Month by performing numbers by African-American composers and musicians including Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Miles Davis, Charlie Parker and John Coltrane. The Kenosha Fusion venue is perfect for this as it is a great listening room.

The Southport Sound performs from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Kenosha Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave., Kenosha. There is no admission fee.

Evening of storytelling

So, this isn’t live music but it is live entertainment and I think it will be very interesting. An Evening of Storytelling is going down Tuesday, Feb. 21, at George’s Tavern in Racine. The night of Storytelling is put on by a couple of storytelling vets from Chicago. So many people’s “stories” these days are about what’s trending on Tic Tok or what’s the newest series on Netflix. Many people haven’t reached down inside to tell their story and everyone has one. This isn’t stand up. The guidelines are that the story must be true and under seven minutes long. There will be a sign up sheet for spots.

An Evening of Storytelling starts at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St., Racine. Sign up begins at 6 p.m.