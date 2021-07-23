Mid-summer gardening tips

Tomato cages offer a simple means to support and contain overgrown indeterminate tomato varieties. However, standard cages sold at the garden centers need additional anchorage to hold the overgrown plants and are not big enough to contain the plants.
People can build large tomato cages using concrete reinforcement mesh, wielded into a cylindrical ring (3 inch diameter) with the bottom ends staked into the ground.
These large cages provide better support to the indeterminate varieties and its mesh size is large enough to allow for easy harvest.
Potato blossoms
Mature potato plants tend to produce small berries containing true to type seeds. However, these seeds are non-edible and can drain plants energy. It’s better to cut the flower stalk to prevent from setting fruits.
Fungal disease
Hot and humid weather condition triggers a fungal disease called powdery mildew coating the upper and lower surface of the leaves with white powdery spores. Many ornamentals and vegetable crop plants are tolerant to powdery mildew disease and do not require spray treatments. However, cucumbers, pumpkins, squash, phlox and zinnias are highly susceptible to this disease and can cause severe defoliation.
To minimize the infection, train cucumbers on trellis, schedule irrigation in early morning hours and always water to the base of the plants.Preventive fungicide can be applied as soon as the sign of infection is noticed. A thorough foliar application is required and should be repeated every seven to 14 days until the humid weather subsides.
For list of fungicides, go to hort.extension.wisc.edu/files/2019/07/Home_Vegetable_Garden_Fungicides.pdf.
Distorted tomato leaves
Tomatoes are highly sensitive to common lawn herbicides containing 2, 4 D and dicamba that can easily drift in vapor form when applied during hot (85 degrees), dry and windy days.
Common symptoms include twisted, flat and abnormal shaped leaves. Usually the terminal ends of the plants are the first to develop the symptoms. Unfortunately, not much can be done to the injured leaves, however subsequent new growth will be normal.
Bean pods
Beans and pepper flowers are sensitive to temperatures exceeding 85 degrees coupled with dry winds. Plants tend to stop flowering under high temperatures and will continue until it cools down to 75 degrees. Mulching and regular watering helps the beans to retains its blossom.
For any lawn and gardening questions, call or text the Plant Health Advising help desk at 608-298-6945 or email planthealth.advisors@extension.wisc.edu.
Vijai Pandian is a horticulture educator for University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension, Kenosha & Racine counties.