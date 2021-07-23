Mid-summer gardening tips

Tomato cages offer a simple means to support and contain overgrown indeterminate tomato varieties. However, standard cages sold at the garden centers need additional anchorage to hold the overgrown plants and are not big enough to contain the plants.

People can build large tomato cages using concrete reinforcement mesh, wielded into a cylindrical ring (3 inch diameter) with the bottom ends staked into the ground.

These large cages provide better support to the indeterminate varieties and its mesh size is large enough to allow for easy harvest.

Potato blossoms

Mature potato plants tend to produce small berries containing true to type seeds. However, these seeds are non-edible and can drain plants energy. It’s better to cut the flower stalk to prevent from setting fruits.

Fungal disease

Hot and humid weather condition triggers a fungal disease called powdery mildew coating the upper and lower surface of the leaves with white powdery spores. Many ornamentals and vegetable crop plants are tolerant to powdery mildew disease and do not require spray treatments. However, cucumbers, pumpkins, squash, phlox and zinnias are highly susceptible to this disease and can cause severe defoliation.