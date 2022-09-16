Mertz earning Badgers' trust

Paul Chryst and Bobby Engram had regrets — the former for his decision, the latter for his play call — but there was something positive to emerge from a failed fourth-down play last week against Washington State.

At least I consider it an encouraging development for the University of Wisconsin football team.

Going for it on fourth-and-3 near midfield in the first half of a scoreless game showed me the coaching staff had faith in quarterback Graham Mertz to go make a play. That trust has been missing in the past, mainly because Mertz didn’t do enough to earn it during his first two seasons as a starter. But here’s hoping it continues to grow because his play through two games this season has warranted it and the Badgers’ best chance to break out of an offensive rut is for its passing game to continue to make strides.

Mertz ranks fourth among Big Ten quarterbacks and 28th nationally in passing efficiency rating as UW (1-1) gets set to wrap up the nonconference portion of their schedule with a game against New Mexico State (0-3) on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

Yes, it’s only been two games, one of which was against an FCS opponent. But there have been signs of progress from Mertz, who has completed 68.1% of his passes and has gone over 200 yards in both games, a mark he hit only three times in 13 games last season.

“The thing is, you want to be efficient,” Engram, who’s in his first season as UW’s offensive coordinator, said this week when asked to assess the passing game. “You want to make plays when the ball flies your way. Overall assessment, I think we’ve been effective. We’ve just got to continue to improve.”

This isn’t a call for a bombs-away approach, though the deep ball has been effective for the Badgers early in the season.

Mertz attempted three of them in the 17-14 loss to Washington State, completing a 40-yarder to Keontez Lewis late in the first half and drawing penalties on two other throws.

While his ball placement was fine on a deep shot to Markus Allen on the opening drive of the game, Mertz would have been better served to let the play develop and try to hit Chimere Dike on a crossing route. Complete that, and UW moves the chains on third-and-12 while picking up a nice chunk of yardage.

Again, nobody’s saying Mertz has been perfect to date in 2022, and the above example shows his decision-making still has room for improvement. But he’s generally done a good job of delivering the ball to the right spots.

“What we do is we coach him to see the right looks,” Engram said. “The play is called. There’s alerts, there’s intents, there’s a progression in the read. And we want him to be aggressive, but we also want him to be smart. So when he sees the right look, we want to give our guys a chance to make plays.”

The main reason it was risky for play-callers to give Mertz too long of a leash the previous two seasons was that he had far too many turnovers. That hasn’t been the case through the first two games this season; his only giveaway, an interception, was the result of Mertz getting hit from behind after a missed block by right tackle Logan Brown.

Where putting more faith in Mertz could come in handy is on early downs, where UW will continue to face loaded boxes that leave Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi little room to run. Being less predictable in those situations — translation: throwing the ball on first down more often — would be a prudent response considering Mertz’s output through the first eight quarters of the season.

“I know that the coaches trust us across the board,” Mertz said. “And they let us know that every week. And as far as like game planning, they just put us in the best position to go make plays. So whether that’s run game, pass game or both we’re going to do it because we’ve got the guys to go do it.”

The aforementioned fourth-down play was an out-of-character — and unnecessary — decision from a coach who often is criticized for being too conservative. Punting this time was the smart move and Chryst paid for it by Washington State building a 7-0 lead after taking advantage of great field position.

Engram compounded his boss’s mistake with an odd play call. UW just had lost a yard on third-and-2 and Engram ordered up a pass play out of “13” personnel — one back, three tight ends — that left Mertz with limited options. He rolled out to his right and forced a pass to tailback Isaac Guerendo, with tight end Clay Cundiff the only other potential target.

“I’ve got to put the guys in a better position,” Engram said. “I like coach’s aggressiveness, and I like he has faith in the offense. And I told the guys, I’ve got to do a better job of getting them in a better play.”

All of that is true, but dig deeper and you’ll find a silver lining: It sent a message to the quarterback that Chryst and Engram believe in him. Now it’s Mertz’s job to make sure that bond even tighter.