The newest ‘freshman’ in town is already making up for lost time.

Sal Frelick had to wait nearly four months longer than anticipated to make his Major League debut, but the rookie immediately hit the ground running. Literally.

In his first plate appearance, facing an Atlanta Braves team that currently has the best record in baseball, Frelick hit a slow grounder to the edge of Atlanta’s four All-Star infield. Sprinting at a blistering 30.2 feet per second, he easily beat out the throw for his first MLB hit.

From there, Frelick’s debut turned from impressive into unforgettable. Finishing 3-for-3 with, two RBIs, a game-winning sacrifice fly and two leaping catches at the right field wall in the same inning, his night turned from a nice story into a performance that future debuts will be compared against.

“The whole entire experience right there, I couldn’t believe I was on the same field playing just to win that ballgame, and after, I think that’s when it settled in,” Frelick said about his debut.

“He showed us everything tonight,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said about Frelick. “He did the things that he’s good at and the reason that he’s here and the reason why he was a first-round pick. He put it all on display tonight.”

Back during spring training, the Milwaukee Brewers released a five-part YouTube series called “The Freshmen.” The series featured four rookies, Frelick, Garrett Mitchell, Joey Wiemer and Brice Turang, along with the organization’s top prospect Jackson Chourio. It was created to give fans insight into five prospects that were developed by Milwaukee’s farm system and share the stories of how each player made it to the precipice of making the MLB.

Of the four rookies, Mitchell made his debut last August. Wiemer and Turang each made their debuts in the first week of this season. Frelick was left off the opening day roster, but his Brewers debut was a matter of when, not if. The outfielder appeared to have his chance at moving up three weeks into the season when Mitchell suffered a potentially season-ending shoulder injury, but in a stroke of bad luck Frelick tore a ligament in his thumb on the same night.

“I don’t want to speculate on the what-if,” Frelick said about that possibility. “If I had done that when I was rehabbing it would have just weighed me down more and put me in a bad spot.”

After getting surgery on the thumb, Frelick missed the next seven weeks of the season.

Meanwhile in Milwaukee, the Brewers offensive struggles at certain positions throughout the season have been no secret. Through the first 99 games of the season, Milwaukee’s right fielders rank last in the MLB with an on base percentage plus slugging percentage (OBP) of .558.

With Frelick finally healthy and Milwaukee’s right fielders in the midst of a 3-for-33 slump at the plate in the past three weeks, the timing finally worked out for a promotion to be made.

“It’s a conversation we’ve been having for a little while,” Counsell said. “It felt like Sal had started to turn the corner offensively and put the thumb injury behind him. And we’re trying to get more production out of that spot.”

After Nashville’s 17-3 win over Jacksonville Friday night, manager Rick Sweet asked everyone in the locker room if they were ok to play the next day. When he got to Frelick, he broke the news to the team that he would be playing in the big leagues on Saturday. Naturally, the entire room erupted.

Incredibly, it was just over two years ago that Frelick was introduced to Milwaukee as a first-round draft pick from Boston College in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Frelick grew up in Massachusetts and was a three-sport athlete in high school. Along with excelling at baseball, he also played hockey and football and was one of the best quarterbacks in the state. His senior year, he was named the Gatorade State Player of the Year and had scholarship offers in both football and basketball to Boston College.

At Boston College, Frelick developed into a first-team All-ACC selection in 2021 and was also named ACC Defensive Player of the Year. After being selected with the 15th overall pick by the Brewers, he immediately began his climb through the minor leagues. By fall of 2021, Frelick had gone from the Arizona rookie league to Class A Carolina to Class A Wisconsin.

After starting the 2022 season in at Wisconsin, Frelick was promoted to AA ball in Biloxi, where he played for 52 games. Near the halfway point of last season, he earned another promotion to Nashville where he continued to excel. In 46 games for Nashville, Frelick hit .365 with 69 hits, 25 RBIs and just 16 strikeouts.

In the 2022 season, Frelick led Milwaukee’s organization in runs, hits, batting average, OBP and total bases.

In the offseason, the prospect’s hype continued to rise when he represented Team Italy in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. In five games, Frelick hit .304 and had a three-hit game against the Netherlands to help Italy advance to the knockout round of the event.

Frelick returned from the WBC and had an impressive showing at Spring Training but was sent to Nashville with the assumption that he wouldn’t be there for much longer. Instead, he spent most of the first half of this season in Arizona recovering from surgery on his thumb.

When Frelick returned to the field in June, it took time for him to get back in the rhythm he found at the plate in the second half of last season. But by mid-July, Frelick was riding a five-game hit streak and hitting .276 for Nashville. Meanwhile in Milwaukee, Craig Counsell’s team was continuing its strong stretch of play but struggled to score consistently.

After losing game one of nine consecutive matchups against the Braves and Cincinnati Reds, the Brewers decided to make the move now and hope that the outfielder Counsell nicknamed “the hit collector” would live up to the name.

For some players, it can be tricky to carve out an identity at the major league level. Sal Frelick is not one of those players. Part of the reason that Frelick was able to climb to the majors so fast was that his identity and role as a baseball player was developed since before the Brewers drafted him and he hasn’t tried to change it since.

“I’m just really excited to show everyone the guy they drafted two years ago,” Frelick said. “I’m a spark plug, pesky at the plate and have a dirty uniform. I don’t want to change my game in any way and make sure I can contribute to this team and help them win.”

While Frelick doesn’t have the power in his swing that other top prospects tend to have, he makes up for it with his ability to consistently make contact. Craig Counsell has plenty of other options in the lineup to rely on for swinging big, he’s just wanting Frelick to routinely get on base.

“Sal needs to be the good version of himself,” Counsell said. “He doesn’t need to change our lineup or do anything for the lineup. He just needs the conduct his at bats as the best version of himself. And that’s the way he does it. He does obviously have a lot of contact, so that’s how he’s going to do it.”

In his debut game, Frelick did just that. With Milwaukee trailing 3-0, Frelick led off the bottom of the fifth inning by hitting a single into right field. Two batters later, his 2022 Nashville teammate Turang drove him in on a sacrifice fly to put the Brewers on the board.

When Frelick took the field again in the top of the sixth, his incredible debut managed to get even better. Marcell Ozuna hit a deep fly ball towards Frelick, who calmly backpedaled until he hit the wall and made a leaping catch to take away an extra-base hit. While the crowd of over 39,000 was still buzzing about the new rookie, another deep fly ball was heading his way two batters later.

This time, Orlando Arcia’s line drive appeared to be heading toward the right-center gap for extra bases. But Frelick was able to show off his speed on the field, running down the ball and making another leaping catch at the wall.

“Thanks Sal,” starting pitcher Adrian Houser joked after the game. “I’ll get you a steak or something here soon. But yeah, that was great. It came in clutch for us.”

With the fans now chanting his name, Frelick found himself at the plate in the bottom of the sixth with two runners on base and the Brewers now trailing 3-2. In a high-pressure moment, he smacked a 1-1 pitch the opposite way to right field to drive in the game-tying run.

Of course, Frelick’s night wasn’t over just yet. After Willy Adames led off the eighth inning with a double, he was standing at third base with one out when Frelick stepped up to the plate again. This team, he hit a sharp line drive towards right field, but directly at Ronald Acuna. The fly ball was still deep enough to score Adames and make the out a sacrifice fly, preserving his perfect night at the plate as the Brewers came back for a 4-3 victory.

“It’s a night that kind of lifts everybody up,” Counsell said after the win. “The guys in the dugout were so energized by it and the crowd was energized by it. It was a special night. That’s just a heck of a game in the big leagues.”

“I think this blew it out of the water,” Frelick said about his debut. “I was really hoping to get my first hit tonight, but I think the first at bat kind of helped me settle in and I was able to kind of get comfortable with the game the rest of the game.”

Frelicks fellow freshmen were also just as excited for him after his breakout debut game.

“It’s awesome,” Turang said. “You create these bonds with these guys when you’re down in the minor leagues and seeing them live out their dream just like you’re living yours is unbelievable to watch. And these guys are really good. And these guys are great off the field too. These guys are phenomenal dudes.”

The only part of Frelick’s first day in the MLB that wasn’t perfect was that not all of his family could be there to see it. His mother had to stay back an extra day and watch the family dog in Massachusetts before traveling to Milwaukee on Sunday.

Frelick hasn’t turned out to be just a three-hit wonder, either. He followed up his strong debut by getting on base twice and scoring the go-ahead run before Milwaukee let a late lead slip away to the Braves. And after hitting into a double play and striking out in his first two at-bats against the second-place Cincinnati Reds on Monday night, he tied the game in the sixth inning with his first career home run in Milwaukee’s 3-2 win.

“I’m super excited to get to play with him again,” Joey Wiemer said about Frelick after Monday’s win. “I think I’m the least surprised person about how he’s playing already. He’s awesome.”

Sal Frelick likely won’t turn out to be the missing piece for Milwaukee’s offense. So far since his call-up, the Brewers haven’t scored more than four runs in a game. Since the All-Star break, Milwaukee’s only topped that mark one time in 10 games. More changes are almost certainly coming with the trade deadline looming less than a week away.

But Frelick doesn’t need to carry the entire offense. That’s not what he’s ever had to do and nobody in the organization is expecting him to do that. He just needs to keep being that spark plug that led him to this point in the first place.