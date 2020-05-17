Matt Calkins: Blake Snell's salary comments overshadow players' legitimate gripes in dispute over 2020 MLB season

And even if the owners were set to take on massive losses, given those few extra zeroes in their net worth, sucking it up and paying the originally agreed upon salaries would build good will with the union and the public.

As for the health of the players? Of course that’s a chief concern. MLB knows that a coronavirus outbreak among players, their families, or anyone else involved in the league would be disastrous in the court of public opinion.

I believe the league is going to take great steps to minimize risk. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has already said that repeated testing is paramount to going forward.

One thing that must be accepted though, is that the minimization of risk is not the same as the elimination of it.

These days, there is always some kind of risk. There is risk when we go to the store. There is risk when we pick up our takeout. There is risk during the exchange with our Door Dash driver.

What MLB hopes to do is lower that risk to the point that it’s outweighed by the financial benefits it brings its players and owners — and the joy it brings fans.