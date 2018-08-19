Dear Harriette: I have a friend who contacts me only when he needs something. He is charismatic and charming, so I usually find myself agreeing to do whatever he suggests, but it makes me mad. When I need him to do something for me, I often cannot get him on the phone. He disappears for days, weeks, sometimes months on end, only to resurface with an urgent request. If I don’t respond right away, he gets indignant. How can I manage these dynamics better? I’m beginning to feel used. — Selfish Friend, Lake City, Iowa
Dear Selfish Friend: For whatever reason, you have allowed your friend to manipulate you — or at least to be selfish. You do have control over this, or how to respond to him, anyway.
The next time your friend calls asking for something, stop him mid-sentence and tell him that you need to talk to him about something. Explain that you have begun to feel uncomfortable because he has established a pattern of calling only when he needs something while not reciprocating when you need his support. Tell him that this hurts your feelings and makes you feel that the friendship is one-sided. Point out that you drop everything and do your best to accommodate his requests, and you wish he would do the same for you. Remind him that you love him and appreciate his friendship, but you have been feeling used.
You may have to train him to be more thoughtful by not responding so readily to him for a while
