Managing multiple medications for elderly patients

Dear Doctors: My wife and I are lending my parents a hand during the lockdown. They're in their 80s, and one thing we've noticed is how many meds they are taking. They're from a bunch of different doctors, and some may even be duplicates. How do we get things organized?

Dear Reader: You're not alone in being surprised to discover how many medications an older parent is taking. As people age, they often begin to experience a variety of ills and health conditions that lead them to seek out specialists. This can result in multiple diagnoses, each accompanied by prescriptions for medications to help manage the problems. If a patient isn't well-versed in the medications they are taking and there is limited or no communication between their physicians, it is indeed possible for them to wind up with prescriptions that overlap, or that lead to adverse interactions. Taking more pills than one actually needs is known as polypharmacy, which has become increasingly common as a large portion of the population reaches older age.